Draft Day 2 Recap

April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - The Oshawa Generals wrapped up their 2025 OHL Priority Selection Draft making 12 picks on the second day.

Oshawa started the second day making a pick their first pick in the 4th round taking Antony Timmerman of the Detroit Little Caesars.

They followed that up in the 7th round with the 126th pick selecting Nathaniel Chizik a goalie from Mount St. Charles Academy 15's.

The Generals had another pick in the 7th round, and with the 137th pick they selected Ethan Stewart a defenceman from the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA.

In the 9th round the Oshawa Generals held the 177th using that pick to select Cole Mazzoni a forward from Detroit Victory Honda 15's.

Oshawa selected Leo Laschon in the 10th round with the 197th pick from the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite 16U.

The Generals would pick again in the 10th round using the 203rd pick of the Draft to select Rocco Pelosi from Mount St. Charles Academy 15's.

Oshawa had one pick in the 11th round owing the 217th pick, using it to select Cody Costello also from Mount St. Charles Academy 15's.

In the 12th round the Generals used the 237th pick to select Alex Kerr a goalie from the Eastern Ontario Wild U16 AAA.

The Gens had two picks in the 13th round selecting Cooper Bonnyman a defenceman from the Peterborough Petes U16 AAA, then they took Xavier Rowe a forward from the Toronto Titans U16 AAA.

In the 14th round with the 277th pick the Oshawa Generals selected Ethan Cutbush, forward, from the Mississauga Senators U16 AAA.

With their last pick in the 2025 OHL Draft the Generals selected forward Cooper John from the Ohio AAA Blue Jackets 15's.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 12, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.