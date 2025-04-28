Beckett Sennecke Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

April 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - Oshawa Generals' forward Beckett Sennecke has been named the Cegeco OHL Player of the Week.

The Anaheim Ducks prospect has been a force in the Eastern Conference Finals, leading the Generals offensively, picking up five points in the first two games, including a Game 2 hat trick.

Sennecke has been creeping up the league's scoring charts as he now sits second in the Goal column and just outside the top five for the lead in points, playing at nearly a two-point per game pace.

Sennecke and the Generals continue their playoff run tomorrow on home ice as they host the Barrie Colts in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

