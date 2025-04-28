Jacob Oster Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

April 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa Generals News Release







Oshawa, On. - Oshawa Generals' goalie Jacob Oster has been named the OHL Goaltender of the Week.

Oster has been a large part of the Generals' success in the Eastern Conference Finals, stopping 58 of the 60 shots he has faced in the two games.

The Oshawa netminder has been among the top playoff goalies all year, but in the last two games, he has taken it to another level, playing to a 1.00 GAA and a .967 SV%.

Oster and the Generals continue their playoff run tomorrow on home ice as they host the Barrie Colts in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from April 28, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.