Round Three, Game Three Preview: Kitchener Rangers vs. London Knights

April 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - Trailing 2-0 in the series, the Kitchener Rangers return to The Aud for Games 3 and 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the London Knights. The Blueshirts will look to battle back and swing momentum in the third-round matchup in Game 3, with puck drop scheduled for 7:00 p.m.

TV: RogersTV Channel 20 (Kitchener)

TV: Rogers Super Sports Pak Channel 470 (Ontario)

Video Stream: OHL Live on CHL TV

Radio: 570 NewsRadio Kitchener

HEAD-TO-HEAD

Game 2:

In Game 2, the Knights again got off to a quick start, scoring the lone two goals of the first period to take a 2-0 lead. However, in the middle frame, Kitchener wasted no time responding, with a goal from Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) followed by another tally from Luca Romano just over six minutes into the period. Despite drawing even, the Knights would score twice in under two minutes to regain their two-goal advantage, a 4-2 score, after 40 minutes. In the third, London would register two more goals, including a power play marker, for a 6-2 final at Canada Life Place.

SCOUTING THE RANGERS (0-2-0-0)

Rangers to Watch:

After going pointless in his last three games, Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) got back on the scoresheet in Game 2 with a goal 1:10 into the second period. Appearing in all 14 postseason games in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Swick leads all Rangers skaters in goals (7) and points (14), while being tied for the team lead in assists (7). Swick will look to build off his Game 2 performance and help spark the Rangers as they aim to claw back into the series in Game 3.

Luca Romano stayed hot in Game 2, notching his third goal of the series in just two games. The sophomore forward now sits tied for second in postseason goals (6) and ranks fourth in points (10) during the 2025 OHL Playoffs. A key piece of the Rangers' offence, Romano is riding a two-game goal streak as the series shifts back to The Aud for Game 3. Look for him to continue leading the way as Kitchener attempts to gain momentum and climb back into the series.

Goaltending:

Parsons

In the crease, Rangers goaltender Jackson Parsons faced 41 shots for the second consecutive contest, making 35 saves and posting a .853 save percentage in the Game 2 loss. With 14 starts this postseason, Parsons holds an 8-6-0 record, a 2.59 goals-against average, and a .908 save percentage. Needing another strong effort in Game 3, Parsons will be counted on to help make this a series on home ice.

SCOUTING THE KNIGHTS (2-0-0-0)

Knights to Watch:

Jacob Julien had a big night in Game 2, picking up two goals, two assists, and four points in the Knights' 6-2 win over the Rangers. Julien now has five points (2G, 3A) in two games against the Blueshirts in the Western Conference Finals. In 10 postseason games in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, Julien has produced at a better-than-point-per-game rate, recording three goals, nine assists, and 12 points. Picking up the game's first star on Sunday, Julien will look to stay the course and help London push Kitchener to the brink in Game 3.

Defenceman Jared Woolley had a strong outing in Game 2, picking up the game's third star after a two-assist performance. The sophomore has picked up at least a point in five of 10 postseason games, half of the Knights' contests, in the 2025 OHL Playoffs. Woolley has two goals, five assists, and seven points over that stretch and will look to continue contributing at both ends of the ice as London attempts to take a commanding 3-0 series lead on Monday.

Goaltending:

Elliott

In net for London, Austin Elliott recorded his 10th straight win, making 23 saves in Game 2. The goaltender has a perfect 10-0-0-0 postseason record in the 2025 OHL Playoffs, a 2.37 goals-against average, and a .901 save percentage. Elliott will try to stay unbeaten and backstop another win as the Knights aim to take a stranglehold on the series.

RANGERS REACH

UP NEXT:

Following Monday's Game 3, the Rangers will host Game 4 against the Knights on Wednesday, April 30th. Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

