Sennecke, Oster and Wang Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Generals' Beckett Sennecke Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Anaheim Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke of the Oshawa Generals is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week for the second time this season, registering three goals, two assists and five points over two games played.

Helping the Generals take a 2-0 series lead over the Barrie Colts in the Eastern Conference Final, Sennecke registered an assist in Friday's 3-1 victory. He found the scoresheet again on Sunday, recording his first OHL playoff hat trick and adding an assist to earn first star honours in a dominant 7-1 victory over the Colts.

A 19-year-old from Toronto, Ont., Sennecke tallied 86 points (36-50-86) in 56 games this season. Selected eighth overall by Oshawa in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection, the 6-foot-4, 195lb. right-winger has recorded 209 points (83-126-209) in 180 career regular season games. He has registered 11 goals and nine assists in 11 games throughout the 2025 OHL Playoffs, ranking third among all goal-scorers. Sennecke was selected third overall by the Anaheim Ducks in the 2024 NHL Draft.

Also considered for this week's award, London's Jacob Julien (Winnipeg Jets) and Sam Dickinson (San Jose Sharks) helped the Knights take a 2-0 lead over the Kitchener Rangers in the Western Conference Final, each recording a pair of goals and three assists.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Playoffs:

Apr. 21 - Apr. 27: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Apr. 14 - Apr. 20: Colby Barlow (Oshawa Generals)

Apr. 7 - Apr. 13: Denver Barkey (London Knights)

Mar. 31 - Apr. 6: Owen Griffin (Oshawa Generals)

Mar. 24 - Mar. 30: Pano Fimis (Erie Otters)

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Mar. 17 - Mar. 23: Konnor Smith (Brampton Steelheads)

Mar. 10 - Mar. 16: Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

Mar. 3 - Mar. 9: Quentin Musty (Sudbury Wolves)

Feb. 24 - Mar. 2: Brady Martin (Soo Greyhounds)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Ilya Protas (Windsor Spitfires)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Cole Brown (Brantford Bulldogs)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Igor Chernyshov (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Nick Lardis (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Zayne Parekh (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Tuomas Uronen (Kingston Frontenacs)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Kocha Delic (Sudbury Wolves)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Cole Davis (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryan Roobroeck (Niagara IceDogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Beckett Sennecke (Oshawa Generals)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Blake Montgomery (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Joey Willis (Saginaw Spirit)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Marco Mignosa (Soo Greyhounds)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Sam Dickinson (London Knights)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Generals' Jacob Oster Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Jacob Oster of the Oshawa Generals is the OHL Goaltender of the Week, going 2-0 along with a 1.00 goals-against average, and a .967 save percentage.

Backstopping the Generals to a 2-0 series lead over the Barrie Colts in the Eastern Conference Final, Oster stopped 58 shots last week. He turned aside 27 of 28 attempts on Friday, earning third star honours in a 3-1 win. Oster was solid again on Sunday, making 31 saves in a 7-1 victory.

A 21-year-old from Ottawa, Ont., Oster posted a 32-17-3-1 record this season, including three shutouts, along with a 2.81 goals-against average and a .904 save percentage. The former fifth-round pick (92nd overall) by the Guelph Storm in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection is now in his fourth OHL season, boasting a career record of 100-64-15-5 with a 3.15 goals-against average, a .895 save percentage, and nine shutouts over 196 regular season games split between the Storm and the Generals. He ranks fourth among all OHL goaltenders in 2025 playoff goals-against average, playing to a 10-4 record with a 2.60 goals-against average and a .903 save percentage. Oster was awarded 2024 OHL Goaltender of the Year honours and was named to the OHL First All-Star Team.

Also considered for the award this week, Austin Elliott of the London Knights played to a 2-0 record along with a 2.00 goals-against average and .918 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Playoffs:

Apr. 21 - Apr. 27: Jacob Oster (Oshawa Generals)

Apr. 14 - Apr. 20: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Apr. 7 - Apr. 13: Sam Hillebrandt (Barrie Colts)

Mar. 31 - Apr. 6: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Mar. 24 - Mar. 30: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Mar. 17 - Mar. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Mar. 10 - Mar. 16: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Mar. 3 - Mar. 9: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Feb. 14 - Mar. 2: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Mike McIvor (North Bay Battalion)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Collin MacKenzie (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Austin Elliott (London Knights)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Nolan Lalonde (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Easton Rye (Peterborough Petes)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Ben Hrebik (Barrie Colts)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Ryerson Leenders (Brantford Bulldogs)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Carter George (Owen Sound Attack)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Andrew Oke (Saginaw Spirit)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Jackson Parsons (Kitchener Rangers)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Nathan Day (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Generals' Simon Wang Named OHL Rookie of the Week

2025 NHL Draft prospect Simon Wang of the Oshawa Generals is the OHL Rookie of the Week, registering an assist in two games played.

Helping the Oshawa Generals take a 2-0 series lead over the Barrie Colts in the Eastern Conference Final, Wang registered an assist off a key block in Game 1, contributing to a 3-1 win on Friday night.

Selected by Oshawa in the fifth round (83rd overall) of the 2023 OHL Priority Selection from the North York Rangers U16 AAA program, the 17-year-old defenceman appeared in 32 regular season games with the Generals this season, recording two assists. He spent the majority of the 2024-25 campaign with the OJHL's King Rebellion, posting four goals, 18 assists, and 22 points in 38 games. The 6-foot-6, 210lb. blueliner was recently ranked 34th overall on NHL Central Scouting's Final Draft Rankings ahead of the 2025 NHL Draft. Born in Beijing, Wang is committed to NCAA Division I Boston University.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Playoffs:

Apr. 21 - Apr. 27: Simon Wang (Oshawa Generals)

Apr. 14 - Apr. 20: Cameron Arquette (Kitchener Rangers)

Apr. 7 - Apr. 13: Andrew Robinson (Windsor Spitfires)

March. 31 - Apr. 6: Noah Read (London Knights)

March. 24 - March. 30: Ethan Garden (Windsor Spitfires)

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

March. 17 - March. 23: Zachary Jovanovski (Guelph Storm)

March. 10 - March. 16: Aidan Lane (Brampton Steelheads)

March. 3 - March. 9: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Feb. 24 - March. 2: Filip Ekberg (Ottawa 67's)

Feb. 17 - Feb. 23: Cole Zurawski (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 10 - Feb. 16: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Feb. 3 - Feb. 9: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Jan. 27 - Feb. 2: Jacob Cloutier (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 20 - Jan. 26: Dimian Zhilkin (Saginaw Spirit)

Jan. 13 - Jan. 19: Chase Reid (Soo Greyhounds)

Jan. 6 - Jan. 12: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Dec. 30 - Jan. 5: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

Dec. 28 - Dec. 29: Carson Harmer (Saginaw Spirit)

Dec. 16 - Dec. 22: Logan Hawery (London Knights)

Dec. 9 - Dec. 15: Liam Beamish (Sarnia Sting)

Dec. 2 - Dec. 8: Lev Katzin (Guelph Storm)

Nov. 25 - Dec. 1: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Nov. 18 - Nov. 24: Gavin Betts (Kingston Frontenacs)

Nov. 11 - Nov. 17: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Nov. 4 - Nov. 10: Carter Stevens (Guelph Storm)

Oct. 28 - Nov. 3: Aleksei Medvedev (London Knights)

Oct. 21 - Oct. 27: Cole Zurawski (Flint Firebirds)

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

