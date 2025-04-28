London Push Kitchener to the Brink with 3-2 Victory

April 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers centre Luca Romano (right) vs. the London Knights

Kitchener, ON - Both teams traded blows in a back-and-forth affair in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Landon Sim's second period goal proved to be the game winner as the Rangers could not find an equalizer for a third time in the game. The Rangers came inches away from a Jack Pridham goal, but the puck would not cross the goal line. The Rangers now face a similar fate as they did in their Round 2 series against the Windsor Spitfires.

Attendance: 7,271

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 0, LDN 1

7:33 Landon Sim (8) - Sam Dickinson, Easton Cowan

KIT 1, LDN 1

9:39 Luke Ellinas (7) - Cameron Arquette, Jakub Chromiak

KIT 1, LDN 2 - PPG

16:20 Jacob Julien (4) - Kasper Halttunen, Easton Cowan

2nd Period

KIT 2, LDN 2 - PPG

1:58 Cameron Arquette (1) - Matheas Stark, Jakub Chromiak

KIT 2, LDN 3 - GWG

10:47 Landon Sim (9) - Sam Dickinson, Sam O'Reilly

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Landon Sim (LDN)

Second Star: Cameron Arquette (1G, 1A)

Third Star: Sam Dickinson (LDN)

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 23 - LDN 37

Power play: KIT 1/3 - LDN 1/5

FO%: KIT 49.3% - LDN 50.7%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Austin Elliott (LDN) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against

L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 34/37 Saves, Three Goals Against

UP NEXT:

Following Monday's Game 3, the Rangers will host Game 4 against the Knights on Wednesday, April 30th. Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

