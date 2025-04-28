London Push Kitchener to the Brink with 3-2 Victory
April 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener Rangers centre Luca Romano (right) vs. the London Knights
(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Hailey Tripodi)
Kitchener, ON - Both teams traded blows in a back-and-forth affair in Game 3 of the Western Conference Finals. Landon Sim's second period goal proved to be the game winner as the Rangers could not find an equalizer for a third time in the game. The Rangers came inches away from a Jack Pridham goal, but the puck would not cross the goal line. The Rangers now face a similar fate as they did in their Round 2 series against the Windsor Spitfires.
Attendance: 7,271
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 0, LDN 1
7:33 Landon Sim (8) - Sam Dickinson, Easton Cowan
KIT 1, LDN 1
9:39 Luke Ellinas (7) - Cameron Arquette, Jakub Chromiak
KIT 1, LDN 2 - PPG
16:20 Jacob Julien (4) - Kasper Halttunen, Easton Cowan
2nd Period
KIT 2, LDN 2 - PPG
1:58 Cameron Arquette (1) - Matheas Stark, Jakub Chromiak
KIT 2, LDN 3 - GWG
10:47 Landon Sim (9) - Sam Dickinson, Sam O'Reilly
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Landon Sim (LDN)
Second Star: Cameron Arquette (1G, 1A)
Third Star: Sam Dickinson (LDN)
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 23 - LDN 37
Power play: KIT 1/3 - LDN 1/5
FO%: KIT 49.3% - LDN 50.7%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Austin Elliott (LDN) - 21/23 Saves, Two Goals Against
L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 34/37 Saves, Three Goals Against
UP NEXT:
Following Monday's Game 3, the Rangers will host Game 4 against the Knights on Wednesday, April 30th. Puck drop for Game 4 is scheduled for 7:00 p.m. Secure your tickets for all Kitchener Rangers games at The Aud Box Office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.
