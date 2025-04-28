Simon Wang Named OHL Rookie of the Week
April 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Oshawa Generals News Release
Oshawa, On. - Oshawa Generals' defenseman Simon wang has been named the OHL Rookie of the Week.
The draft-eligible d-man has been a stalwart for the Generals on the back end with his size and smooth skating ability.
Simon brings more than his puck-moving ability, picking up an assist in the past week. Wang provided a key block in Game 1 of the Eastern Conference, ultimately leading to a goal.
Wang and the Generals continue their playoff run tomorrow on home ice as they host the Barrie Colts in Game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals. If you are looking to purchase tickets, click here.
