Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins Sign Tommy Budnick

April 28, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Brantford Bulldogs News Release







On Sunday afternoon the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins, the American Hockey League affiliate of the Pittsburgh Penguins, announced that they have signed graduating Brantford Bulldogs defenseman Tommy Budnick to a 1-year American Hockey League contract for the 2025-26 season. The signing culminates a tremendous Ontario Hockey League career for the rugged rearguard who graduates from his best junior season to the professional ranks.

A native of Petoskey, Michigan, Budnick was acquired by the Bulldogs in advance of the 2025 OHL Trade Deadline. Bringing significant OHL experience to the Bulldogs blueline at the time of his January 9th acquisition, Budnick had skated in 204 OHL with the Kingston Frontenacs, with whom Budnick was a 3rd Round pick, 59th overall in the 2020 OHL Priority Selection Draft (Bulldogs teammate & Washington Capitals prospect was taken 57th in the same draft), and the Guelph Storm.

Acquired for his character and leadership on and off the ice as much as his skill, Budnick immediately formed a top defensive pairing for the Bulldogs alongside Tomas Hamara which played a large part in the Bulldogs winning their first East Division Championship since the 2021-22 season. Budnick's connection to the Bulldogs ran further than realized upon his acquisition. Opening the season with the Kalamazoo Wings of the ECHL, Budnick was mentored by former Bulldogs defenseman and 2018 OHL Champion Connor Walters whose #24 Budnick chose after arriving in Brantford.

Skating in 29 regular season games for the Bulldogs, Budnick posted 4 goals & 10 assists for 14 points with a plus-14 rating that ranked 4th on the Bulldogs (behind only Nick Lardis, Tomas Hamara & Patrick Thomas). Budnick was a rock for the Bulldogs in the playoffs as well, playing massive minutes on the blueline while notching a goal and 4 assists for 5 points in 11 post-season contests.

The Brantford Bulldogs are extremely proud of Tommy for this accomplishment and grateful for his character, leadership, passion and work ethic which truly showed what being a Bulldog means!

