Oshawa Native Secures Third Straight Win in Double Overtime

April 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON - The Oshawa Generals rolled back to home ice to take on the Barrie Colts in game 3 of the Eastern Conference Finals, and Luke Torrance's sniper shot gave the Gens the 7-6 win in double overtime.

Heading into the first period, the Colts fired first as Riley Patterson managed to get the puck past Jacob Oster. Winnipeg Jets prospect Colby Barlow sniped in his first of the game on a breakaway to tie it up, assisted by Noah Powell.

Colts Anthony Romani quickly responded to take the lead against the Gens. Yet they didn't back down as Barlow flew in during a Gens powerplay, scoring his second of the game, and 12th of the playoffs.

Just before the end of the first, rookie Brooks Rogowski came off a breakaway with Lauri Sinivuori and netted the game's third goal.

Heading into the second period, the Gens and Colts continued to battle hard along the boards, and Cole Beaudoin from the Colts answered back six minutes in, tying up the game once again.

The Gens fought hard all the way throughout the period, as Anaheim Ducks prospect Beckett Sennecke dangled to the net and secured his 12th of the playoffs.

Gens heavily relied on their D-core tonight, as Ben Danford and Luca Marrelli continued to be helpful along the back. Powell continued to be a play-generator around goaltender Sam Hillebrandt and scored the 5th goal of the night.

Before the end of the period, Owen Van Steensel scored another for the Colts, ending the second period 5-4 for the Gens.

Heading back into the third period, the Gens were up, but the Colts put everything they had on the line to stay in this game. Halfway through the third, Kashawn Aitcheson fired in his 6th of the playoffs to tie up the game at five.

With seven minutes left in the period, Patterson netted his second of the game and the lead goal for the Colts. Throughout this back-and-forth battle, the Gens never backed down, pulling Oster late in the third, allowing Owen Griffin to score the tying goal of the game and sending it into overtime.

In the first overtime period, both teams came up with chances, but neither was able to score, sending it to double overtime.

With another 20 minutes on the clock, the Gens were down to the wire and had to score to take three straight games over the Colts. With half the period done, Oshawa native Torrance sniped in the game-winning goal, assisted by Sennecke and Luca D'Amato.

The Gens took the win 7-6 in double overtime and will have the chance to take this series on Thursday, May 1st. Catch the game on CHL TV or Rogers TV. Puck drops at 7:05 p.m.

