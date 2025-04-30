London Knights Claim Record Third Straight Wayne Gretzky Trophy as Western Conference Champions

London Knights with the Wayne Gretzky Trophy

Kitchener, ON - The London Knights are Western Conference champions for a third straight year, defeating the Kitchener Rangers 4-2 in Game 4 of the Western Conference Championship Series on Wednesday.

Kitchener's Luke Ellinas opened the scoring before London responded with four straight markers, completing their third straight sweep of the 2025 OHL Playoffs after previous four-game finishes against Owen Sound and Erie.

"The players are really playing well defensively and creating a lot offensively," said Knights head coach Dale Hunter. "We played four pretty complete hockey games and we're hard to beat when we do that.

"We played good defence," he continued. "It's no fun playing defence, you want to score, but it's a credit to these guys - they buy into the team game right here and we've been through it before."

Noah Read, Sam Dickinson, Kasper Halttunen and Jesse Nurmi provided London goals in front of a 25-save performance from goaltender Austin Elliott. The Knights join the 2022 Hamilton Bulldogs and 2019 Ottawa 67's as the third team in OHL history to enter the OHL Championship Series with a perfect 12-0 record.

"Defence wins championships," said Dickinson post-game. "It's buying in to the systems that we play, trusting our forwards. It's all about everyone buying in."

The Knights become the first team in OHL history to win three consecutive Wayne Gretzky Trophies, an award first introduced with the advent of the league's conference system in 1998-99. They join the Soo Greyhounds in the history books as the first team since 1993 to advance to three consecutive OHL Championship Series.

The Kitchener Rangers saw their season come to an end on the heels of their fourth 100-point season in franchise history. Overage netminder Jackson Parsons, who was awarded the Jim Rutherford Trophy as OHL Goaltender of the Year earlier in the week, made 32 saves in his final contest.

"In one way it sucks, but in one way it's the best ending possible," said Parsons. "To be able to finish at home and be able to say thank you to the fans one last time. They've been so good to me and I'm so proud to be a Ranger."

The Knights, who claim the Wayne Gretzky Trophy for the ninth time in franchise history, advance to face the winner of an Eastern Conference Final series between the Oshawa Generals and Barrie Colts, a series Oshawa leads 3-0 heading into Game 4 on Thursday night at home.

Knights overage players Jacob Julien, Landon Sim and Austin Elliott were presented with the Wayne Gretzky Trophy by OHL Commissioner Bryan Crawford following a game played before a sold out crowd of 7,496 at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium.

