Kitchener's Season Comes to a Close with a Game Four Loss to London

April 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers gather after season-ending loss

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Hailey Tripodi) Kitchener Rangers gather after season-ending loss

Kitchener, ON - The Rangers battled hard, but it wasn't quite enough to force a Game 5, and they bow out of the OHL Playoffs in the Western Conference Finals. There was plenty to be proud of for the Rangers - truly a season to remember. The first 100-point season since 2007-08, sixth team in OHL history to win a series when trailing three-game-to-none, Jussi Ahokas named Coach of the Year, Jackson Parsons named Goaltender and Overage player of the season.

Attendance: 7,518

Game Highlights

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

KIT 1, LDN 0 - PPG

2:16 Luke Ellinas (8) - Jack Pridham, Luca Romano

KIT 1, LDN 1

3:12 Noah Read (4) - William Nicholl, Henry Brzustewicz

KIT 1, LDN 2 - PPG

11:38 Sam Dickinson (7) - Easton Cowan, Jacob Julien

2nd Period

KIT 1, LDN 3 - PPG/GWG

13:21 Kasper Halttunen (6) - Oliver Bonk, Jacob Julien

3rd Period

KIT 1, LDN 4

11:58 Jesse Nurmi (2) - Sam Dickinson, Oliver Bonk

KIT 2, LDN 4

17:02 Jack Pridham (7) - Cameron Reid, Luke Ellinas

Three Stars of the Game:

First Star: Jackson Parsons

Second Star: Trent Swick

Third Star: Jakub Chromiak

The Numbers Game:

Shots: KIT 27 - LDN 36

Power play: KIT 1/3 - LDN 2/6

FO%: KIT 49% - LDN 51%

The Starting Goalies:

W: Austin Elliott (LDN) - 25/27 Saves, Two Goals Against

L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 32/36 Saves, Four Goals Against

