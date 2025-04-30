Kitchener's Season Comes to a Close with a Game Four Loss to London
April 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - The Rangers battled hard, but it wasn't quite enough to force a Game 5, and they bow out of the OHL Playoffs in the Western Conference Finals. There was plenty to be proud of for the Rangers - truly a season to remember. The first 100-point season since 2007-08, sixth team in OHL history to win a series when trailing three-game-to-none, Jussi Ahokas named Coach of the Year, Jackson Parsons named Goaltender and Overage player of the season.
Attendance: 7,518
Game Highlights
Scoring Summary:
1st Period
KIT 1, LDN 0 - PPG
2:16 Luke Ellinas (8) - Jack Pridham, Luca Romano
KIT 1, LDN 1
3:12 Noah Read (4) - William Nicholl, Henry Brzustewicz
KIT 1, LDN 2 - PPG
11:38 Sam Dickinson (7) - Easton Cowan, Jacob Julien
2nd Period
KIT 1, LDN 3 - PPG/GWG
13:21 Kasper Halttunen (6) - Oliver Bonk, Jacob Julien
3rd Period
KIT 1, LDN 4
11:58 Jesse Nurmi (2) - Sam Dickinson, Oliver Bonk
KIT 2, LDN 4
17:02 Jack Pridham (7) - Cameron Reid, Luke Ellinas
Three Stars of the Game:
First Star: Jackson Parsons
Second Star: Trent Swick
Third Star: Jakub Chromiak
The Numbers Game:
Shots: KIT 27 - LDN 36
Power play: KIT 1/3 - LDN 2/6
FO%: KIT 49% - LDN 51%
The Starting Goalies:
W: Austin Elliott (LDN) - 25/27 Saves, Two Goals Against
L: Jackson Parsons (KIT) - 32/36 Saves, Four Goals Against
Images from this story
|
Kitchener Rangers gather after season-ending loss
(Hailey Tripodi)
