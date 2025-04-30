Petes Announce Details for 2025 Development Camp

(Peterborough, ON) - The Peterborough Petes have officially announced the details regarding their annual Development Camp presented by Sign-A-Fied, East Side Mario's, and Hybrid FHP. The three-day event will take place beginning on Friday, May 2, and wrapping up on Sunday, May 4.

A total of 60 players are expected to attend camp. On Friday, May 2, camp will begin with off-ice fitness testing at Hybrid FHP (not open to the public), before transitioning to on-ice scrimmages on Saturday and Sunday morning. Camp attendees will be split into three teams for the on-ice scrimmage portion of the weekend, with all scrimmages taking place at the PMC. Scrimmages are open to the public and will also be streamed on the Petes Facebook page with commentary.

Full scrimmage Schedule:

Saturday, May 3

9:00 a.m. - Team East Side Mario's (White) vs Team Sign-A-Fied (Black)

9:50 a.m. - Team Sign-A-Fied (Black) vs Team Hybrid (Maroon)

10:40 a.m. - Team Hybrid (Maroon) vs Team East Side Mario's (White)

BREAK

2:30 p.m. - Team East Side Mario's (White) vs Team Sign-A-Fied (Black)

3:20 p.m. - Team East Side Mario's (White) vs Team Hybrid (Maroon)

4:10 p.m. - Team Hybrid (Maroon) vs Team Sign-A-Fied (Black)

Sunday, May 4

8:30 a.m. - Team Sign-A-Fied (Black) vs Team Hybrid (Maroon)

9:20 a.m. - Team East Side Mario's (White) vs Team Sign-A-Fied (Black)

10:10 a.m. - Team East Side Mario's (White) vs Team Hybrid (Maroon)

A full camp roster will be released on Friday afternoon. Stay tuned to the Petes social media and website for a full team rosters as well as scrimmage updates. Print out rosters will be available at the PMC during the scrimmages.

