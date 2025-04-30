Prospective Hounds Arrive in Town this Weekend

April 30, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Soo Greyhounds News Release







For just over thirty-hours, 41 prospective members of the Program will venture to Northern Ontario, and Sault Ste. Marie specifically, this weekend for Development Camp 2025.

Picks from the 2025 and 2024 OHL Priority Selections along with limited free agent invites will take part in a variety of events ranging from fitness testing, practice sessions, video sessions and scrimmages.

On-ice events (OPEN TO THE GENERAL PUBLIC) will take place Saturday, May 3 and Sunday, May 4th at the Northern Community Centre - 556 Goulais Avenue.

SATURDAY, MAY 3, 2025

9 AM - Team White Goalie Session

9:30 AM - Team White Practice

10:30 AM - Team Red Goalie Session

11:00 AM - Team Red Practice

6 PM - SCRIMMAGE; Team Red vs Team White

SUNDAY, MAY 4, 2025

12 PM - SCRIMMAGE; Team Red vs Team White

