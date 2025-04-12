Spitfires Win Game Two, 5-1, Over Kitchener

April 12, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON - It was a packed house for game two of the Western Conference Semi-Final as the Rangers and Spitfires went to battle. The scoreline would end of the same but how we got there was a bit different as the Spitfires skated to a 5-1 victory.

In the first period on Thursday, there was no scoring. Tonight, the Spitfires were able to put up 3 goals into the net in the frame. Abraham would open the scoring 4 on 4 as he collected a loose puck in front and buried it. Just less than ten minutes later, Conor Walton would sneak in and find the back of the net for his first goal of the playoffs and it would turn out to be a game winning goal. 3 of 4 of Walton's career goals have been game winners. Just two minutes later, it was the hottest scorer in the playoffs turn. Noah Morneau would snipe his 11th goal of the playoffs shortside on the powerplay and the Spitfires were rolling 3-0.

In the second period, the Spitfires would continue to up the pressure. Abraham scored his 2nd of the night on a nifty play by Davis and great backhand finish by the Livonia native. The Rangers would strike back with a shorthanded goal but the Spitfires were up 4-1 after 40 minutes. They would outshoot the Rangers 11-5 in the frame.

In the third period, it would be shut down time as the Spitfires were able to stout the offence of the Rangers and Greentree added a late powerplay goal as the Spitfires took home the 5-1 win.

The Spitfires now lead the series 2-0 as the series heads to Kitchener. The next game is Monday April 14th at The Aud, puck drop is scheduled for 7:00pm.

