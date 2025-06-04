Spitfires Sign 2025 5th Round Pick Caden Harvey to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement

June 4, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires are proud to announce the signing of forward Caden Harvey to the Red, White and Navy!

Harvey was selected 102nd overall by the Spitfires in the 2025 OHL Priority Selection draft. Caden hails from Beaver, Pennsylvania. He stands at 6'1 and weighs 175lbs.

Harvey played for the Pittsburgh Penguins Elite Team for the past two seasons. In the 2023-24 season, Harvey scored 34 goals and had 38 assists for 72 points. In the 2024-25 season, he scored 41 goals and recorded 54 assists for 95 points in 53 games.

Harvey is committed to Penn State University for the 2027-2028 season.

The Beaver, PA native is excited to be joining the club.

" It feels amazing, being able to sign to the Spitfires is a huge honor and definitely excited to get started." Harvey said. "The culture at Windsor felt like something that not a lot of locker rooms have. The coaching is top notch, and I feel that Windsor is going to be the best option for me to develop best as a person and a player."

Harvey hopes to bring his high compete level to the team.

"On the ice I'm a high compete player that will do anything for the team, I can put up points using my shot and playmaking ability." Harvey said. "I feel my best strength is my speed. Off the ice I'm a good teammate with a lead by example first mentality, who will represent Windsor well ."

Bill Bowler spoke on Harvey putting pen to paper.

"Caden is a versatile forward, that will be able to play in all situations." General Manager Bill Bowler said. "We expect him to make an immediate impact in his draft year."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from June 4, 2025

Spitfires Sign 2025 5th Round Pick Caden Harvey to an OHL Scholarship and Development Agreement - Windsor Spitfires

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.