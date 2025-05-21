2024-2025 Spitfires Team Awards Unveiled

The Scott Miller Award - (2024/2025 recipient - Noah Morneau)

The Scott Miller Award is presented to the player who shows the most on and off the ice commitment to the team throughout the regular season. The award was named in honour of Scott Miller, who was rewarded for his commitment to the Windsor Spitfires organization, becoming the first player to have his number (23) retired by the organization. He played for the team from 1972 to 1976 and served as the team's captain from 1975-1976.

The Jason Bennett Award - (2024/2025 recipient - Carson Woodall)

The Jason Bennett Award for Community Service is presented annually to the player who best represents the Spitfires at community events during the 2023-2024 season. Jason Bennett, a Windsorite and fervent Spitfire supporter, was tragically killed when he was struck by a drunk driver at 10 years old. The Spitfires organization renamed their award for community service in his honour.

Presented by Centerline.

Jake Pollen Hardest Working Spitfire of the Year - (2024/2025 recipient - AJ Spellacy)

The Jake Pollen Hardest Working Spitfire is presented annually to the player who exemplifies hard work on the ice. Pollen, who passed away in March of 2011, served as a dressing room attendant with the Spitfires for. 20 seasons, retiring in 2009. His dedication to the Spitfires in each of these seasons remains unquestioned. The Windsor Spitfires established this award a few seasons prior to his retirement from the team and will continue to hand it out annually in his honour.

Presented by Cramdons.

Most Improved Player - (2024/2025 recipient - Jack Nesbitt)

The Most Improved Player award is presented annually to the player whose efforts on and office, from training camp to the conclusion of the regular season, has helped him become a better overall player.

Presented by WECDSB.

Paul Maurice Award for Determination and Dedication to the Organization - (2024/2025 recipient - Dr. Roger Shaban

The Paul Maurice Award is presented annually to a staff member of the Windsor Spitfires organization who has demonstrated the most dedication and commitment to the team.

This award was named in Paul Maurice's honour as he played for the Spitfires from 1984 to 1988 and won an OHL Championship with the team in his final season (1987-1988).

Maurice was captain of the team in 87-88 and as an overager, he gave up his captaincy and spot on the roster so the Spitfires could acquire overage goaltender Pat Jablonski in the middle of season, solidifying the team's goaltending position in what proved to be a banner year for the Spits.

Maurice served as an assistant coach with the Spitfires for the remainder of this season and used this opportunity to start his successful career as a head coach in the OHL and NHL from the 1993-1994 season to the present time.

Presented by WECDSB.







