Pair of Frontenacs Alumni Getting Used to Deep Stanley Cup Playoff Runs

May 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

As the current Frontenacs start their offseason programs, a few former Fronts are still representing the black and gold in the Stanley Cup Playoffs Conference Finals.

Sam Bennett (Florida Panthers) and Jason Roberston (Dallas Stars) are lacing up the skates in their third consecutive semi-finals this week.

Bennett played with the Frontenacs from the 2012-2015 seasons. His best was the 2013-14 campaign when the Holland Landing, Ontario, product had 91 points in 57 games. The great year led to Bennett being selected fourth overall by the Calgary Flames in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft.

Bennett and the defending Stanley Cup Champion Florida Panthers are continuing their playoff success, knocking off the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Toronto Maple Leafs in the first two rounds. Currently, the Panthers hold a 1-0 series lead on the Carolina Hurricanes. Bennett, a known thorn in the side of any opponent, has 10 points in 13 playoff games this season. Since 2022-23, the former Front has 39 Stanley Cup Playoff points.

Jason Roberston, better known as J-Rob to the Frontenacs faithful; is a key piece in a high-powered Dallas Stars Offence.

Roberston started his Frontenacs career during the 2015-16 season and remained in Kingston until 2018-19. The now 25-year-old was a consistent offensive weapon in Kingston, scoring 87 points as a second-round pick of the Stars in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft.

Before battling injuries during the 2024-25 Stanley Cup Playoffs, J-Rob was a machine in the post-season. Robertson Scored 34 points in 38 playoff games with the Stars during the 2022-23 and 2023-24 playoff runs to the conference finals. The one-time Frontenac has suited up in just six playoff games this year grabbing one assist so far.

Robertson and the Dallas Stars open their series against the Edmonton Oilers on Wednesday at 8:00 pm.

The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to have had Sam and Jason come through our organization. Their careers started right here in Kingston and are now consistently shining bright on the grand stage of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.







