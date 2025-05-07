Robin Kuzma Commits to the Kingston Frontenacs

May 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, Ontario - The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club is pleased to announce the signing of forward Robin Kuzma to an OHL Scholarship and Development agreement.

Kuzma spent the majority of the 24-25 season with the Chicago Mission 16U AAA program. In 63 games, he scored 35 goals and 45 assists for 80 points. The 17-year-old also spent time with the Green Bay Gamblers of the USHL and the US National Team Development Program.

The 5' 11", 181 lbs., Naperville, IL native is the younger brother of former Frontenacs draft selection Andrew Kuzma.

"Robin is a player we have had our eye on for a couple of seasons." said General Manager, Kory Cooper. "With the new rule changes, it opened the door to bringing him to Kingston, and we are excited that he chose to come here. Robin is a high IQ, two-way forward that should be able to impact our lineup immediately."

Kuzma recently attended Kingston Frontenacs development camp from May 2 - 4 and impressed in his first appearance at Slush Puppie Place.

"At development camp, Robin showed us a level of competitiveness we really liked and preach within our organization." said Head Coach Troy Mann. "Robin will also provide versatility to our lineup. Primarily a center, he can move to the wing if necessary. We are looking forward to seeing him grow and develop starting in August."

