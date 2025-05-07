Rangers to Host 2025 Development Camp May 9-11
May 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Kitchener Rangers News Release
Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers announced today the details for the club's annual Development Camp, to be held on Friday, May 9th through Sunday, May 11th at the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium and Activa Sportsplex.
The Rangers will welcome 38 players to Kitchener for fitness testing, four on-ice sessions, and a tour of the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium Complex. Rangers' newly drafted prospects from the 2025 OHL Priority Selection and 2025 U-18 Priority Selection, prospects from previous OHL Priority Selections, as well as free agent invites will be in attendance. There are 21 forwards, 12 defencemen, and five goaltenders split up into two teams. Both teams will practice Friday evening before playing each other twice on Saturday and once on Sunday morning.
2025 Development Camp Roster
Rangers Prospects
Player Development Info
Below is a list of public events for the Rangers 2025 Development Camp. All on-ice sessions will take place at the Activa Sportsplex on the Patrick J. Doherty pad and are free and open to the public.
Friday, May 9th:
5:30pm - Team Blue practice & on-ice testing
6:30pm - Team White practice & on-ice testing
Saturday, May 10th:
10:00am - Game 1: Team Blue vs. Team White
6:00pm - Game 2: Team Blue vs. Team White
Sunday, May 11th:
10:00am - Game 3: Team Blue vs. Team White
For all the latest information on the Kitchener Rangers, including video features, development camp details, and staying up to date throughout the summer, stay tuned to kitchenerrangers.com.
