Frontenacs' Forward Ethan Hay Commits to Miami University

May 7, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







Kingston, Ontario - Kingston Frontenacs forward Ethan Hay has announced his commitment to Miami University for the 2025/26 season, confirming he will not be returning to the Frontenacs organization for his overage season.

Drafted by the Tampa Bay Lightning in the seventh round (211th overall) of the 2023 NHL Draft, the 20-year-old centreman from Waterloo, Ont. announced his commitment to the Miami University Redhawks men's hockey program via his personal Instagram account late last week.

Hay was a phenomenal addition for Kingston at the trade deadline this past season, adding an immeasurable impact on the defensive side of the puck and providing incredible leadership beyond his years around the locker room. Originally selected 46th overall by the Flint Firebirds in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, the 6-foot-1, 195lb. forward leaves the OHL having recorded 102 points (50-52-102) in 252 regular season games between the Firebirds, Saginaw Spirit, and Frontenacs. Additionally, Guindon has registered 14 points (2-12-14) in 54 playoff appearances, highlighted by a Memorial Cup Championship with Saginaw in 2024.

Located in Oxford, Ohio, Miami University has produced many NHL alumni such as Stanley Cup champions Dan Boyle and Blake Coleman.

The Kingston Frontenacs Hockey Club would like to extend their thanks to Ethan Hay for what he brought to the Frontenacs organization and wish him the best of luck at Miami University and beyond.

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 7, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.