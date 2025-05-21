Nic Sima Wins Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award

May 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, Ont. - Spirit forward Nic Sima is the 2025 recipient of the Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award, the OHL announced Wednesday afternoon.

Introduced in August 2023, the Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award is presented to the player deemed the best teammate based off selfless play, on and off-ice leadership as a mentor and role model to other players, as well as a commitment and dedication to his team. The award celebrates the achievements of a player deemed to have demonstrated the same qualities of teamwork, selflessness and dedication demonstrated by former OHL Vice President Ted Baker, who worked for the OHL over a span of 35 years from 1988-2023.

"Receiving this award is a huge honor and it means more to me than I can put into words," said Sima. "I'm incredibly thankful to my teammates, coaches, and everyone in the organization, as none of this would be possible without them. Coming to the rink every day and being around this group of guys is something I never take for granted. We've built something special together and I'm just really proud to be a part of it."

Sima served as an alternate captain for the Spirit in 2024-25. The 20-year-old set career highs this season with 18G-17A-35P in 62 games. He played his 200th career OHL game with the Spirit on November 15th, registering a goal against the Erie Otters. Sima was acquired by the Spirit in November of 2022 through a trade with the North Bay Battalion.

"Nic has filled such a key role for our group ever since he arrived in Saginaw and is a heartbeat of this team," said Spirit GM Dave Drinkill. "There is a noticeable difference in our players when Nic is in the room, and he is crucial in making sure his teammates understand the messaging from our coaching staff. He does everything asked of him, helping create a great culture within our organization. His work effort is unmatched and it's no surprise he put up career numbers this season. We're also incredibly proud of the leadership role he took off the ice with his charitable work in the community. No one is more deserving of this award."

Sima's time away from the rink was frequently spent in the Saginaw community as the player ambassador for the Spirit Cares Community Initiatives. His efforts included bringing toys to various hospitals during the holiday season, numerous clothing donations to local shelters, and visits to soup kitchens throughout the region. Sima was also the player ambassador to the team's NHL Street Ball program, aimed at bringing the game of hockey to minority and underserved communities in Saginaw.

The example set by Sima extended into the classroom as well. His academic efforts earned him the team's Post Secondary Award for Academic Excellence. Last season, he earned the team's Heart and Soul Award.

Sima has played in 279 regular season and playoff games between the North Bay Battalion and Saginaw Spirit, totaling 40G-49A-89P. He was instrumental in Saginaw's 2024 Memorial Cup victory, scoring the tournament's opening goal as well as the game-tying goal against Drummondville in a round-robin victory.







