Join Us for Our Annual Future Generals Camp

May 21, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Skate like a General! The Oshawa Generals "Future Generals Camp" is an unforgettable experience for young hockey players looking to develop their skills in a fun environment.

Campers receive instruction from Generals coaches and staff, with on-ice drills, off-ice training, and leadership development.

Plus, they'll meet current Generals players, get autographs, and even skate on the same ice as their OHL heroes. Whether your child is sharpening their game or dreaming of wearing the red, white, and blue one day, this camp builds confidence, character, and unforgettable memories.

Spots fill fast-don't miss out!

"Sending our son to the Future Generals Camp was one of the best decisions we made this summer. From the very first day, he came home absolutely buzzing with excitement. The coaching staff was incredible - supportive, knowledgeable, and truly invested in helping each kid grow both as a player and a person."

"The opportunity to be on the same ice as the Oshawa Generals and to interact with actual players made it a truly unforgettable experience for him. He gained confidence, made new friends, and came away more motivated than ever. He's already counting down the days until next year!"

- Parent - Courtice, ON







