Generals Fall to London in Game 5 of OHL Finals; Knights Claim J. Ross Robertson Cup

May 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

London, ON - The Oshawa Generals fell 5-2 in game five of the OHL finals, as the London Knights claimed their second straight J. Ross Robertson trophy.

In the first period, Generals' forward Lauri Sinivuori dropped it for Andrew Gibson, who opened the scoring. He beat Austin Elliott over the blocker, from the top of the circle for his fourth this series.

The game became stagnant until Kasper Hulttanen continued his hot streak, finding the back of the net with just 20 seconds left in period number one. Shots were 8-4 in favour of London after 20 minutes with the score tied 1-1.

London got off to a hot start in the second period, as Sam O'Reilly scored 5:53 to take the 2-1 lead. Halttanen potted his second of the game off the rush to extend the deficit to 3-1.

Late in the frame, Luke Torrance exited the game after O'Reilly interfered with him away from the puck. No penalty was called on the play, but Beckett Sennecke had an answer for his linemate.

With 25 seconds left in the middle period, Sennecke beat Elliott with a wrist shot from the hash marks. 3-2 Knights after 40 minutes, but the Generals outshot London 12-10 in period number two.

In the third period, Oshawa came out flying, outshooting the Knights 10-0 through the first 6:30. But the Knights were able to withstand the pressure and capitalize, scoring two late goals, one into the empty net.

