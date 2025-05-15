Spitfires' Liam Greentree Awarded Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy

May 15, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Windsor Spitfires forward Liam Greentree is this year's recipient of the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy.

Greentree was chosen for the award by a panel of accredited OHL media members, being recognized as the team captain that best exemplifies leadership on and off the ice, with a passion and dedication to the game of hockey in his community that Mickey demonstrated.

"I'm truly honoured to receive this award. It's incredibly meaningful-not just for me personally, but for our entire organization." said Greentree. "This recognition is a reflection of the hard work, dedication, and passion that every member of our team brings every day. I may be the one accepting this, but it represents a collective effort. I'm proud to lead such an inspiring team, and even prouder to stand alongside them. This award belongs to all of us."

Greentree had a tremendous third season in Windsor, his second as the team's captain. He produced 49 goals, 70 assists and 119 points over 64 games along with a plus/minus rating of plus-55. His 306 shots on goal were the second-most in the OHL as he helped guide the Spitfires from the bottom of the standings to the top of the West Division with 45 wins and 96 points.

"Liam is a great teammate and leader." said Spitfires General Manager Bill Bowler. "We are delighted as an organization for Liam to be recognized for this award as it is a credit to his character. Here in Windsor we all know what Mickey meant to our organization and Liam proudly wears the 'C' and has tried to replicate what Mickey embodied."

Noted as the first Spitfire to arrive at the rink and the last one to leave on game days, Greentree has become known for his friendly disposition toward fans and staff at the WFCU Centre. He played a lead role in the club's involvement with the Goodfellows paper drive, a local organization that raises funds for individuals in the community needing assistance with food and housing.

"Liam is as genuine and humble as they come," added Bowler. "He represents the Spitfires organization with class and we're very proud of his accomplishments."

A 19-year-old from Oshawa, Ont., Greentree was selected by the Los Angeles Kings in the first round (26th overall) of the 2024 NHL Draft. The 6-foot-3, 216Ib. left-wing has amassed 254 points (110-144--254) over 189 career regular season games with the Spitfires, and was an OHL first all-rookie team member in 2022-23 followed by a third team all-star in 2023-24. He won a World Under-18 Hockey Championship gold medal with Canada in 2024. Greentree was Windsor's second round (34th overall) pick in the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

The Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy is presented in honour of former Windsor Spitfires captain and Calgary Flames prospect Mickey Renaud, who tragically passed away at the age of 19 on February 18, 2008 due to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy, an underlying heart condition. Renaud, from Tecumseh, Ont., played three seasons with the Spitfires from 2005-08, leaving a lasting impact on the city's hockey community.

Greentree follows Ryan Ellis (2010-11) as the second Spitfires player to win the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy. Recent winners have included Braden Haché of the Saginaw Spirit (2023-24), Nolan Dillingham of the Sarnia Sting (2022-23) and Mark Woolley of the Owen Sound Attack (2021-22).

Nomination forms are submitted annually by OHL General Managers on behalf of their individual team captains. The selection committee consists of a panel of four, representing media from each OHL division.

Greentree will be formally presented with the Mickey Renaud Captain's Trophy at the OHL Awards Ceremony at the Hockey Hall of Fame in June.







Ontario Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2025

