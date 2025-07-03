Spitfires Select 3 Forwards in 2025 CHL Import Draft

July 3, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Windsor Spitfires News Release







WINDSOR, ON. - The Windsor Spitfires and CHL completed the 2025 CHL Import Draft on Wednesday July 2nd. Here is a breakdown of the selections from Director of Player Personnel Mark Seidel:

Round 1 - 53rd overall - Michal Svrcek

LW - 5.11 179lbs - Team: Brynas IF JR.

NHL Draft: 2025 4th round pick Detroit Red Wings - 119th overall

"Svrcek caught our eye at the 2024 Hlinka Gretzky Cup where he had 4 points in 4 games for Slovakia." Seidel said. "He skates exceptionally well and has excellent offensive instincts. Michal consistently attacks with speed and has shown a willingness to play physical. He is a player that can play in all situations."

Round 2 - 114th overall - Beksultan Makysh

F - 5.10 169lbs - Team: Boston H.A 16

NHL Draft: 2026 NHL Eligible

"Makysh had 121 points in 55 games which speaks to his offensive prowess." Mark Seidel said. "He has elite offensive creativity and Hockey IQ and has shown the ability to elevate his game in tight games." "Beksultan scored a number of highlight reel goals throughout the year and is equally dangerous as a scorer or a set-up man."

Round 3 - 175th overall - Loan Burkhalter

F - 6.1 - 165lbs - Team: La Chaux-De-Fonds HC

NHL Draft: 2027 NHL Eligible

"Loan is hidden gem and we love his upside, especially with his late 2008 birthdate, he will continue to get stronger." Mark Seidel said. "He is very aware in all 3 zones and dominated his League at times as one of the youngest players and showed he can contribute in all aspects of the game."







Ontario Hockey League Stories from July 3, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.