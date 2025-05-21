Spirit's Nic Sima Wins Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award

Toronto, ON - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Saginaw Spirit forward Nic Sima is this year's recipient of the Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award. The annual honour is presented to the player deemed the best teammate based off selfless play, on and off-ice leadership as a mentor and role model to other players, as well as a commitment and dedication to his team.

A fourth-year veteran, Sima was a unifying presence in the Spirit dressing room while also leading the team in the community as a finalist for the OHL Humanitarian of the Year Award. A reliable teammate who was a regular provider of rides to and from the Dow Event Center for younger Spirit players while also leading in the planning an execution of inclusive team functions, Sima brought the Spirit together.

"Receiving this award is a huge honor and it means more to me than I can put into words," said Sima. "I'm incredibly thankful to my teammates, coaches, and everyone in the organization, as none of this would be possible without them. Coming to the rink every day and being around this group of guys is something I never take for granted. We've built something special together and I'm just really proud to be a part of it."

A 20-year-old from Mississauga, Ont., Sima completed his fourth OHL season with career-highs that included 18 goals, 17 assists and 35 points over 62 games. The former second round (37th overall) pick by North Bay in the 2021 OHL Priority Selection won a Memorial Cup with the Spirit last June, and has accumulated 36 goals, 44 assists and 80 points over 242 career OHL contests.

"Nic has filled such a key role for our group ever since he arrived in Saginaw and is a heartbeat of our team," said Spirit General Manager Dave Drinkill. "There is a noticeable difference in our players when Nic is in the room, and he is crucial in making sure his teammates understand the messaging from our coaching staff. He does everything asked of him, helping create a great culture within our organization. His work effort is unmatched and it's no surprise he put up career numbers this season. We're also incredibly proud of the leadership role he took off the ice with his charitable work in the community. No one is more deserving of this award."

The Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award was first announced in August 2023 following the retirement of OHL Vice President Ted Baker, who served 35 years with the Ontario Hockey League. The award celebrates the achievements of a player deemed to have demonstrated the same qualities of teamwork, selflessness and dedication demonstrated by Ted throughout his time with the league.

Hunter Brzustewicz of the Kitchener Rangers was the league's inaugural award winner in 2023-24.

Sima will be formally presented with the Ted Baker Teammate of the Year Award at the OHL's Awards Ceremony on Wednesday, June 11 at The Hockey Hall of Fame in Toronto.







