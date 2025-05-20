Tuomas Uronen Signs his Entry-Level Contract with the Vegas Golden Knights

May 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kingston Frontenacs News Release







The Kingston Frontenacs are proud to share that Tuomas Uronen has signed his entry-level contract with the Vegas Golden Knights. Acquired by the Frontenacs from the Ottawa 67's before the start of the 2024-25 OHL season, Uronen was a key addition to the black and gold and has now taken the next step in his hockey career. See below for the full press release from the Vegas Golden Knights.

VEGAS - Vegas Golden Knights General Manager Kelly McCrimmon announced today, May 20, that the team has signed forward Tuomas Uronen to a three-year, entry-level contract.

Uronen, 20, recently completed his second season playing in the Ontario Hockey League and first with the Kingston Frontenacs. The forward's 90 points (38 G, 52 A) in 63 games with Kingston were tied for the team lead and finished 12th among all skaters in the OHL during the 2024-25 regular season. In January, Uronen was named the OHL's Player of the Month after he posted 23 points (10 G, 13 A) in just nine contests. Uronen produced an additional 13 points (5 G, 8 A) in 11 playoff games before the Frontenacs fell to the Barrie Colts in the Second Round of the 2025 OHL Playoffs.

The native of Kerava, Finland, represented his country at the 2025 U20 IIHF World Junior Championship and recorded three points (2 G, 1 A) in seven games. Uronen helped lead his team to the final game before falling to the United States in overtime, earning a silver medal in the tournament. One of Uronen's two tallies at the event was a game-winning goal scored in overtime against the Americans during group play. The forward spent two seasons with HIFK U20 prior to his junior-hockey career and recorded 60 points (26 G, 34 A) in 63 games in the U20 SM-sarja. The 20-year-old was selected by Vegas in the sixth round (192nd overall) of the 2023 NHL Entry Draft.







