Last Week around the Leagues

This past week the London Knights won the Ontario Hockey League Championship for the second year in a row, Rochester Knighthawks forward Connor Fields was named National Lacrosse League MVP, and the Women's National Basketball Association tipped off its season. Highlights from this week come from the Ontario Hockey League, Western Hockey League, Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League, National Lacrosse League, Women's National Basketball Association, United Football League, Canadian Football League, Indoor Football League, Major League Soccer, National Women's Soccer League, USL Super League, MLS NEXT Pro, Pacific Coast League, International League, Midwest League, Texas League, and Ultimate Frisbee Association.

HOCKEY

Ontario Hockey League

The London Knights are OHL champions for a second straight year, winning the 113th J. Ross Robertson Cup following a 5-2 win over the Oshawa Generals in Game 5 at Canada Life Place. OHL Playoff MVP Kasper Halttunen scored his eighth and ninth goals of the Championship Series while Sam O'Reilly and Easton Cowan each had a goal and an assist as London outlasted Oshawa for a second straight year, hoisting the J. Ross Robertson Cup before a capacity crowd of 9,061. "We've dreamt of this since day one and to do it in back-to-back years is a surreal feeling. It's even better to do it on home ice," said Knights captain Denver Barkey, who returned to the lineup from injury in Game 5. "It's a great way to cap-off what we've built here in London and there's one more thing to go win now."

Relive the thrilling conclusion of the 2025 OHL Championship as the London Knights close out Game 5 on home ice to capture their second straight J. Ross Robertson Cup. From the final horn to the celebration on the ice, experience the emotion and intensity of the title-clinching victory.

London Knights Head Coach Dale Hunter made history, capturing his fifth J. Ross Robertson Cup behind the bench-tying the OHL record for most championships by a head coach. The milestone win was capped off in classic fashion, as Hunter was doused in a celebratory Gatorade shower postgame.

The Ontario Hockey League announced that 2025 NHL Draft eligible Spirit forward Michael Misa is the recipient of this year's Red Tilson Trophy, having been voted the league's Most Outstanding Player by accredited media. Misa is the first player in Saginaw Spirit history to receive the award. "I am honored to receive the Red Tilson Trophy," said Misa. "None of this would be possible without the hard work of my teammates, the dedication of my coaches and support staff, or the support of my family. I am grateful to each of them, as well as the voters and the league for this recognition." The Oakville, Ont. native put together a career season in 2024-25, leading the OHL and CHL with 134 points (62G-72A) in 65 games.

American Hockey League

Ottawa Senators general manager and president of hockey operations Steve Staios announced a pair of additions to the hockey operations department on Thursday. The hockey club has appointed Matt Turek to the role of general manager with the Belleville Senators. Turek, 52, will also oversee a player personnel role with the organization. Sam Gagner was also named the director of player development for the hockey club. A native of Hamilton, Ont., Turek previously served as general manager with the Ontario Hockey League's Hamilton/Brantford Bulldogs from 2022 to 2025. Turek joined the Bulldogs during the 2015-16 season as a scout. He moved up in the organization and took on the role of director of player personnel ahead of the 2018-19 season, playing a key role with the 2018 and 2022 OHL championship teams. Turek also served as an OHL scout in the Montreal Canadiens organization.

ECHL

The ECHL announced that the 2025-26 season opens with eight games on Friday, Oct. 17 and continues with 13 games on Saturday, Oct. 18 with Opening Weekend concluding with seven games on Sunday, Oct. 19. Formed in 1988-89 with five teams in four states, the ECHL has grown into a coast-to-coast league that will have 30 teams in 23 states and one Canadian province playing 1,080 games from Oct. 17, 2025 to April 12, 2026. It marks the most games in the League since 31 teams played 1,116 games during the 2003-04 season. The ECHL's 30th Member, the Greensboro Gargoyles, bring professional hockey back to the First Horizon Coliseum for the first time in over 20 years when they open their home schedule on Saturday, Oct. 18 against Jacksonville.

The Allen Americans, announced the team is bringing back the winningest coach in team history Steve Martinson, as their Head Coach and General Manager. "The Allen Americans are fully committed to winning and building a dominant championship culture." said Americans owner Myles Jack. "Under the proven leadership of Steve Martinson, we are laser-focused on restoring a tradition of excellence and bringing a winning mentality back to this organization. The standard is set; nothing less than greatness will define the future of Allen Americans hockey." Steve Martinson won four championships behind the bench with the Americans leading Allen to titles over the Wichita Thunder (CHL), in 2013, the Denver Cutthroats (CHL), in 2014, the South Carolina Stingrays (ECHL), in 2015, and Wheeling Nailers (ECHL), in 2016. He has 10 championships in total. Five with the San Diego Gulls (WCHL), in 1996,1997,1998, 2000, and 2003. One cup with the Rockford IceHogs (UHL) in 2007.

SPHL

The Pensacola Ice Flyers are proud to announce the hiring of Jeremy Gates as the team's new head coach. A former Ice Flyers defenseman and assistant coach, Gates brings a deep understanding of the game, a championship pedigree, and a passion for winning back to Pensacola. Gates is one of just three players in Ice Flyers history to have hoisted the President's Cup three times, winning SPHL championships with the team in 2013, 2014, and 2016. Known for his steady presence on the blue line and leadership in the locker room, Gates appeared in 95 games with the Ice Flyers over the course of four seasons, tallying 60 points and 148 penalty minutes as a defenseman, along with 14 points in 25 playoff games. Throughout his career, he was also called up every season, playing 77 games in the ECHL.

Federal Prospects Hockey League

Charley Watson has been appointed as the General Manager of the Baton Rouge Zydeco and will work closely with Team President Don Lewis. Charley's background includes over 25 years of experience in which he has worked in the ticket and corporate sales department for the CHL's Arizona Sundogs, and playing a pivotal role in launching the Macon Mayhem in the SPHL, by managing all corporate and ticket sales. Additionally, Charley served as CRO for the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits and contributed to the founding of the Binghamton Black Bears in the FPHL. Charley's last stop before joining the Zydeco was the General Manager of the Motor City Rockers, also members of the FPHL.

Western Hockey League

For the first time since 2007 and the sixth time in franchise history, the Medicine Hat Tigers are WHL Champions.

The Tigers clinched the Ed Chynoweth Cup with a 4-2 win over the Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs in Game 5 of the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien. Joining the WHL for the 1970-71 season, the Tigers first WHL title came in 1973. In 1987 and 1988, the Tigers strung together back-to-back WHL Championships before winning again in 2004 and 2007.

Here are the highlights

Relive the moments after the final buzzer as the Medicine Hat Tigers win the 2025 WHL Championship.

The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced that head coach Bill Peters has elected to not renew his contract and will not return for the 2025-2026 season as he will seek new opportunities. "It's the right time, it's the right time to turn the [coaching job] over to somebody new and whoever they elect to pass it on to, it will be in more than capable hands and I'm sure Pete already has a plan in place," said Peters about the decision to move on. "When I took over [here], they talked about leaving the jersey in a better place, and I think we are doing that. I think the culture here [in Lethbridge] is very strong."

Quebec Maritimes Junior Hockey League

The Moncton Wildcats, your 2024-2025 Gilles-Courteau Trophy Champions!

North American Hockey League

The Corpus Christi IceRays of the North American Hockey League announce that effective immediately, the team has added hockey and sports & entertainment industry veterans Steve Donner and George Manias as new Managing Partners to the club. Donner will take over as Chief Executive Officer and Manias as Chief Operating Officer. In their roles, Donner and Manias will assume complete control of day-to-day decision making and operations of the organization. Former team President Cassidy Lange will assume a role as a consultant and help to advise accordingly as needed throughout this transition.

LACROSSE

National Lacrosse League

The National Lacrosse League announced that Rochester Knighthawks forward Connor Fields has been named the Most Valuable Player in addition to earning First Team All-NLL honors for the 2024-25 season. It was another prolific season on the floor for Fields, who evolved into one of the most formidable and dynamic players in the NLL. A year after reaching the 120-point mark for the first time in his career, he successfully duplicated the effort again in 2024-25, tying for third in scoring in the NLL with 122 points while finishing fifth in goals (46) and sixth in assists (76) and appearing in all 18 games. Fields, who earns his third straight All-NLL selection, also the led the Knighthawks back to the postseason for the third straight year, adding six points (2+4) in Rochester's Quarterfinal matchup against Vancouver on April 26.

Connor Fields named 2025 NLL MVP

Saskatchewan Rush co-head coach Jimmy Quinlan has won the National Lacrosse League's Les Bartley Award, handed out annually to the Coach of the Year. "I think it's a credit to our players and the work they put in the all season, every week," said Quinlan. "I'm just the guy whose name gets brought forward, so again, it's something that I'm obviously proud of, but it's the guys in room and the people that I'm surrounded with that deserve all the credit." Quinlan, the pride of Edmonton, Alberta was up for the Les Bartley Award for the first time in his coaching career. With his number 81 hanging in the rafters following his playing days, he led the Rush this season to a record of 13-5 in the regular season, five more wins than the previous year, bringing Saskatchewan back to the playoffs for the first time in six years.

Highlights from Saskatchewan's 11-10 win over Buffalo in Game 2 of the NLL Finals. This sends the series to a deciding Game 3.

BASKETBALL

Women's National Basketball Association

Caitlin Clark Delivers Historic Triple-Double in Fever Season Opener!

Tempers flared in the third quarter between the Chicago Sky and Indiana Fever as Angel Reese pushed Natasha Howard, then Caitlin Clark fouled Reese hard in the paint. Clark's foul was upgraded to a flagrant foul penalty 1, then Reese and Aliyah Boston receive offsetting technical fouls.

Check out the highlights from Paige Bueckers' WNBA debut as the Dallas Wings fall to the Minnesota Lynx. Bueckers finishes with 10 PTS, 7 REB and 2 AST in the loss.

FOOTBALL

United Football League

UFL Top 10 Plays From Week 8

Canadian Football League

CFL Players Make their 2025 Season Predictions

Indoor Football League

Week 8 Plays of the Week

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

Marco Reus INSANE CLUTCH FREE KICK late for LA Galaxy against LAFC

National Women's Soccer League

Sandra Herrera is joined by Meghann Burke to deliver the latest in regard to Savy King and next steps for NWSL after the match between Angel City and Utah Royals continued despite Savy King's collapse on pitch.

USL Super League

Celebration time! Carolina Ascent FC are your first-ever USL Super League Players' Shield winners!

United Soccer League Championship

North Jersey Pro Soccer (NJPS) has been awarded a United Soccer League (USL) franchise and will launch a professional men's team in Paterson, NJ, beginning play in 2026 at historic Hinchliffe Stadium. A professional women's team is planned to follow. The men's and women's teams will play at Hinchliffe Stadium, an iconic venue built in the early 1930s that once hosted Negro League baseball. Recently renovated, the stadium anchors the $110 million Hinchliffe Stadium Neighborhood Restoration Project (HSNRP), which was spearheaded by Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh and includes housing, a museum and a new parking deck.

MLS NEXT Pro

In this episode of Coaches Corner, Chattanooga FC Head Coach Chris Nugent discusses the use of analytics in coaching and how he uses it to improve. Chris also talks about gaining his U.S. citizenship and how it helped him deepen his bond with the Chattanooga community.

BASEBALL

Pacific Coast League

Padres right-hander Yu Darvish racks up four strikeouts across four frames in a rehab outing for Triple-A El Paso Chihuahuas

International League

Orioles No. 2 prospect Coby Mayo makes a nice stop at third and an off-balance throw to get the out at first for Triple-A Norfolk Tides

Texas League

Astros prospect Colin Barber hits for the cycle for Double-A Corpus Christi Hooks

Midwest League

Dodgers No. 13 prospect Kendall George steals career-high six bases for High-A Great Lakes Loons

OTHER SPORTS

Pro Volleyball Federation

Indy Ignite Pro Volleyball announced that Head Coach George Padjen will not return to the franchise for the 2026 season. Padjen resigned last week, following the end of the Ignite's 2025 inaugural season, which culminated with the Ignite finishing as the runner-up to the Orlando Valkyries in the Pro Volleyball Federation Championship. Padjen cited a desire to spend more with family as a reason for his resignation, which will take effect immediately. "It's been an unforgettable inaugural season with the Indy Ignite, and I'm grateful for the opportunity to be a part of such a special community here in Fishers and Indianapolis," said Padjen. "While I have loved coaching in Indy, it's time for me to spend more time with my family."

Major League Rugby

Rugby Football Club Los Angeles (RFCLA) is proud to welcome Antoine Dupont and his company Ouest Coast into the ownership group of the franchise, currently competing in its second season in Major League Rugby. Widely regarded as one of the very best players of rugby's professional era, Dupont will leverage his unparalleled success on the pitch and extensive marketing experience to guide RFCLA's enduring success in high performance, branding, and commercial development. Dupont's decision to bring his on-field and oJ-field skills and global star power to RFCLA and Major League Rugby (MLR) represents a critical landmark in the development of rugby in the U.S. in the run-up to Los Angeles hosting the 2028 Summer Olympics and the U.S. playing host to the 2031 Men's Rugby World Cup and 2033 Women's Rugby World Cup. Dupont's unique blend of skill, speed, strength, decision making, and leadership has captivated the hearts of his fellow Frenchmen and earned universal accolades from the global rugby community as the best player in the world and the only in history to excel at the highest levels of 15s and 7s in the same calendar year.

Ultimate Frisbee Association

The Top 10 plays from Week 3 of the 2025 season!







