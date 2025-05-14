Ice Flyers Name New Head Coach

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are proud to announce the hiring of Jeremy Gates as the team's new head coach. A former Ice Flyers defenseman and assistant coach, Gates brings a deep understanding of the game, a championship pedigree, and a passion for winning back to Pensacola.

Gates is one of just three players in Ice Flyers history to have hoisted the President's Cup three times, winning SPHL championships with the team in 2013, 2014, and 2016. Known for his steady presence on the blue line and leadership in the locker room, Gates appeared in 95 games with the Ice Flyers over the course of four seasons, tallying 60 points and 148 penalty minutes as a defenseman, along with 14 points in 25 playoff games. Throughout his career, he was also called up every season, playing 77 games in the ECHL.

"Jeremy knows what it means to be an Ice Flyer," said team owner Greg Harris. "He's lived it as a player and understands what it takes to win in this league. His ability to lead, teach, and inspire, combined with his firsthand knowledge of our championship culture, makes him the perfect choice to lead this next era of Ice Flyers hockey."

Gates' return to Pensacola marks a full-circle moment not just for him, but for the organization. His insight into what it takes to win from a player's perspective will be invaluable in shaping a new generation of Ice Flyers. With a deep understanding of the SPHL and a championship mindset, Gates is ready to build a team that competes at the highest level.

"I'm truly honored and thankful to Greg with accepting the role of Head Coach of the Ice Flyers. It's an incredible feeling to come back to this organization as well as the Pensacola community as they hold a special place in my heart. I've experienced some of the greatest moments of my playing career here, and I'm ready for this opportunity to reclaim the Ice Flyers' winning culture, develop and galvanize our players, and be stewards in this great community."

The team will host an evening with their new head coach to re-introduce and welcome back Gates to the fans, corporate partners and media in the coming weeks. Details for this evening will be released shortly.







