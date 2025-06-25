Ice Flyers Announce 2025-26 Theme Nights and Special Promotions

PENSACOLA, FLA. - The Pensacola Ice Flyers are gearing up for an unforgettable 2025-26 season, featuring a packed schedule of fan-favorite themed nights and special promotions. The season kicks off on October 18th, with the highly anticipated home opener at the Hangar!

A week later on October 25th, fans can look forward to the first of two $5 Dollar Nights, offering an affordable ticket option for an exciting hockey experience, followed by a second on November 26th.

Also, keep an eye out for several jersey giveaways this season. The first giveaway is Friday, November 14, with an Adult Navy Jersey Giveaway for the first 1,500 fans (13+). The second giveaway will be on Saturday, December 6, when the first 1,000 kids (12 and under) will receive a Navy Ice Flyers Giveaway Jersey. Later in the season, the Ice Flyers will host two White Ice Flyers Jersey Giveaways. The first is on January 18th for the first 1,000 kids (12 and under), followed by an Adult White Jersey Giveaway on Friday, February 6th for the first 1,500 fans (13+).

The return of the highly anticipated Small Dog and Wiener Dog race Nights are sure to be a fan favorite! The first event will take place on November 29th with Small Dog Race Night. After a two month-long dog race hiatus, the Wiener Dog Race will return on January 17th, where we saw over 130 wiener dogs racing their paws off last year! The final race of the season will be another Small Dog Race on March 14th. Want your dog to compete? Sign up now!

Fans can also look forward to exciting new theme nights at the Hangar this season, including Day of the Dead Night (Nov. 1), 850 Night (Jan. 3), Country Night (Jan. 16), 80's Night (Jan. 30), Lilo and Stitch Night (Feb. 15), and Rebrand Night (Mar. 27).

This season will feature a special milestone celebration as the Ice Flyers commemorate three decades of thrilling hockey action in Pensacola. Mark your calendars for February 28th, when the team will host an unforgettable evening honoring 30 years of goals, victories, and memories that have shaped the city's rich hockey heritage.

More information about individual theme nights, mini plans and group tickets will be announced soon. Fans are encouraged to follow the team on social media, download the official Ice Flyers App, or join the team's email list to stay up-to-date on all announcements ahead of the season.

Fans can still purchase season tickets before single game tickets and other ticket packages go on sale online here.

The Full 2025-26 Theme Night Schedule follows:

* indicates the Ice Flyers will be wearing specialized themed jerseys.

October 18th - Opening Night

October 25th - $5 Night

November 1st - Day of the Dead Night *

November 14th - Adult Jersey Giveaway Night

November 15th - Blue Angels Night *

November 26th - $5 Night

November 29th - Small Dog Race Night

December 5th - Rally Foundation Night *

December 6th - Youth Jersey Giveaway

December 11th - College Night

December 20th - Star Wars Night *

December 23rd - Ice Flyers Christmas

December 27th - Military Appreciation Night

January 2nd - Friends & Family Night

January 3rd - 850 Night *

January 16th - Country Night

January 17th - Wiener Dog Race Night

January 18th - Youth Jersey Giveaway / Youth Sports Day

January 30th - 80's Night

January 31st - Mardi Gras Night *

February 6th - Adult Jersey Giveaway Night

February 7th - Military Appreciation Night *

February 15th - Lilo & Stitch / Ohana Night *

February 27th - Dino Race Night

February 28th - 30th Anniversary Night *

March 13th - St. Patrick's Celebration

March 14th - Small Dog Race Night

March 27th - Rebrand Night *

March 28th - Military Appreciation Night







