Jeremy Gates Press Conference May 29th

Ice Flyers fans are invited to take part in a special opportunity to meet our new Head Coach, Jeremy Gates, at the upcoming press conference and Q&A session this Thursday. This event is your chance to get to know the coach, hear about his vision for the team, and ask your burning questions about the upcoming season. Don't miss this unique chance to welcome our new leader and show your support as we gear up for an exciting season ahead!

Everyone in attendence will be entered into a raffle for the chance to win a Jeremy Gates signed Ice Flyers jersey!

WHEN: May 29th at 6:30PM

WHERE: Pensacola Bay Center, VIP Room

PARKING & ENTRANCE: Front Lot, Enter the building through the front's main lower doors (Game Day Season Ticket Holder entrance)







