Ice Flyers Host Final Fan Gathering: Equipment Sale and Player Meet-And-Greet Tuesday

April 7, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)
Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release
PENSACOLA, FLA. - Join us at the Pensacola Bay Center's front plaza for a special end-of-season farewell celebration with your favorite Ice Flyers players and dedicated staff members on Tuesday, April 8th. Don't miss this fantastic opportunity to connect with the team one last time this season! The event kicks off with an extensive equipment and merchandise sale starting at 5:00 p.m., where fans can purchase authentic team gear and memorabilia. Following the sale, we'll transition to an intimate player meet-and-greet session from 6:30 p.m. to 7:30 p.m., giving you the perfect chance to get autographs, take photos, and share your favorite moments from the season with the team.
