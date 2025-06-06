Ice Flyers Announce 2025-26 Home Schedule

June 6, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Pensacola Ice Flyers News Release







The Ice Flyers are thrilled to present their 2025-26 home schedule featuring 29 exciting games at the Pensacola Bay Center. The season kicks off with Opening Night on Saturday, October 18, 2025, setting the stage for a year filled with themed nights, giveaways, and family entertainment.

Fans can secure their seats now for the 2025-26 Ice Flyers season with season tickets! Season ticket holders get the best seats at the best prices, plus exclusive member benefits. Contact our ticket office today to reserve your spot for another exciting year of Ice Flyers hockey.

Information about single-game tickets, group packages, and mini-plans along with details for each promotional night will be announced soon. Stay tuned to our social media channels and website for updates.

2025-26 Ice Flyers Home Schedule

October 2025

Saturday, Oct. 18

Saturday, Oct. 25

November 2025

Saturday, Nov. 1

Friday, Nov. 14

Saturday, Nov. 15

Wednesday, Nov. 26

Saturday, Nov. 29

December 2025

Friday, Dec. 5

Saturday, Dec. 6

Thursday, Dec. 11

Saturday, Dec. 20

Tuesday, Dec. 23

Saturday, Dec. 27

January 2026

Friday, Jan. 2

Saturday, Jan. 3

Friday, Jan. 16

Saturday, Jan. 17

Sunday, Jan. 18

Friday, Jan. 30

Saturday, Jan. 31

February 2026

Friday, Feb. 6

Saturday, Feb. 7

Sunday, Feb. 15

Friday, Feb. 27

Saturday, Feb. 28

March 2026

Friday, Mar. 13

Saturday, Mar. 14

Friday, Mar. 27

Saturday, Mar. 28







SPHL Stories from June 6, 2025

Ice Flyers Announce 2025-26 Home Schedule - Pensacola Ice Flyers

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.