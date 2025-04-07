SPHL Announces Suspension
April 7, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL) News Release
HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced the following suspension:
Knoxville's Jimmy Soper
Knoxville's Jimmy Soper has been suspended for one game under Rule 40.5 (v), Physical Abuse of Officials, as a result of his actions in Game 273, Roanoke at Knoxville, played on Friday, April 4.
Soper was assessed a minor penalty for roughing and a game misconduct under Rule 40.4, Physical Abuse of Officials, at 2:03 of the first period.
Soper missed Knoxville's game against Roanoke on Saturday.
