SPHL Announces Suspension

HUNTERSVILLE, NC - The SPHL on Monday announced the following suspension:

Knoxville's Jimmy Soper

Knoxville's Jimmy Soper has been suspended for one game under Rule 40.5 (v), Physical Abuse of Officials, as a result of his actions in Game 273, Roanoke at Knoxville, played on Friday, April 4.

Soper was assessed a minor penalty for roughing and a game misconduct under Rule 40.4, Physical Abuse of Officials, at 2:03 of the first period.

Soper missed Knoxville's game against Roanoke on Saturday.

