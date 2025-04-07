Dawgs Announce 2025 President's Cup Playoffs Roster

April 7, 2025 - SPHL (SPHL)

Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release







ROANOKE, VA. - The Rail Yard Dawgs announced their 20-man roster for the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs on Monday.

Roanoke has activated forward Brenden Stanko and defenseman Cory Doney from the injured reserve. Forward Joe Widmar remains on the injured reserve, but still remains eligible to be activated beginning on Sunday, April 13.

Roanoke's full playoff roster is listed below:

GOALTENDERS:

#35 Tyler Roy

#83 Austyn Roudebush

DEFENSEMEN:

#2 Billy Roche

#4 Cory Doney

#14 Stephen Alvo

#24 Johnny Macdonald

#27 C.J. Valerian

#29 Brendan Pepe

#55 Bryce Martin

FORWARDS:

#3 Andrew Harley

#12 Tim Manning

#13 Mac Jansen (A)

#15 Matt O'Dea (A)

#16 Carson Gallagher

#18 Nick Ford (C)

#48 Tommy Munichiello

#74 Daniel Chladek

#91 Brenden Stanko

#96 Austen Swankler

#98 Jacob Kelly

INJURED RESERVE:

#8 Joe Widmar

The Rail Yard Dawgs will visit the Knoxville Ice Bears for Game One of the first round of the 2025 President's Cup Playoffs on Wednesday, April 9, at 7:05 p.m. EST at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Roanoke will host Knoxville at Berglund Center for Game Two on Friday, April 11, at 7:05 p.m. EST, and again on Saturday, April 12, at 7:05 p.m. EST for Game Three if necessary. You can watch the games on Flo or listen for free on Mixlr. Single-game playoff tickets are available online now by visiting the 'Tickets' page on our website, or by visiting the Berglund Center box office. The 2025 President's Cup Playoffs run for the Dawgs is sponsored by Haley Toyota.

