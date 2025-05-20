Bulldogs Alumnus Matteo Drobac Commits to Univ. Miami of Ohio

May 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Brantford Bulldogs are extremely proud to congratulate Bulldogs alumni netminder Matteo Drobac on his commitment to the University of Miami (Ohio) to play for the RedHawks program while continuing his education.

Originally drafted by the Bulldogs in the 6th round, 110th overall in the 2019 OHL Priority Selection Draft out of the Halton Hurricanes U16 AAA program. Drobac established himself at the junior level as a 16-year-old being named to the GOJHL All-Rookie Team in the 2019-20 season, starring with the Hamilton Kilty B's in posting a .923 save percentage and recording 3 shutouts over 22 games.

Drobac joined the Bulldogs for the 2021-22 season as the backup to incumbent starter Marco Costantini but did everything in his power to push the established netminder. Posting an incredible 19-2-1 record on the season with a 2.57 GAA / .905 save percentage over 23 appearances, Drobac was a major part in the Bulldogs tandem capturing the Dave Pinkney Trophy for the lowest combined GAA in the OHL on route to winning the 2022 J. Ross Robertson Cup as OHL Champions.

The next two seasons saw Drobac establish himself as the go-to guy in the Bulldogs crease, appearing in 94 games and becoming one of the early faces of the team's move to Brantford as he started 52 games in the inaugural season becoming a fan favourite in the Bulldogs new home.

After graduating as the Bulldogs all-time leader in wins by a goaltender, the Oakville product moved West to London and Western University to begin his post-secondary education and college hockey career. Prior to his season beginning Drobac was called to Montreal Canadiens rookie camp, appearing in their Prospect Challenge games, before making his debut for the Mustangs.

With his time at the NHL level driving him on, Drobac was outstanding for Western, taking over the starting role and appearing in 24 games on the season posting a 2.72 GAA / .904 save percentage to earn the USports (OUA West) Rookie of the Year honours in helping the Mustangs to the playoffs where Drobac continued to post eye-popping numbers with a .922 save percentage.

Drobac now joins a University of Miami RedHawks program that has produced more than three dozen NHLers, six Stanley Cup winners and three Olympians with 12 NCAA Tournament appearances, four conference regular season championships, two conference tournament championships and a pair of NCAA Frozen Four appearances.

