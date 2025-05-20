Luke Ellinas Signs Entry-Level Contract with Ottawa Senators

May 20, 2025 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release







Kitchener, ON - The Ottawa Senators announced on Tuesday, May 20th that they have signed Luke Ellinas to a three-year entry-level contract. Ellinas was drafted in the fourth round (104th) overall by the Senators in the 2024 NHL Entry Level Draft.

The 6-foot-1 forward recorded his best season for the Rangers this season hitting the 20-goal mark and adding 17 assists for 37 points in 50 regular season games. Ellinas was a driving force in the Kitchener Rangers playoff run putting up 16 points (8G, 8A) in 14 games. Scoring the series clinching goal against the Windsor Spitfires, Luke was named the Rangers best playoff performer for the second consecutive season. He was also named the Jim McGeachie Memorial Trophy recipient for the Rangers this season which is awarded to a player that exhibits competitiveness, as well as dedication to the game and to his teammates.

The Etobicoke, Ontario native was drafted by the Barrie Colts in the second round (29th overall) in the 2022 OHL Priority Draft Selection. Acquired by the Rangers in August 2023, Luke has played all 117 career OHL games in a Rangers uniform.

Luke Ellinas joins teammates Matthew Andonovski (Ottawa Senators), Trent Swick (Vegas Golden Knights) to have signed an Entry Level Contract from the 2024 NHL Draft.







