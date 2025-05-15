Peters Not to Return as Head Coach

May 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced that head coach Bill Peters has elected to not renew his contract and will not return for the 2025-2026 season as he will seek new opportunities.

"It's the right time, it's the right time to turn the [coaching job] over to somebody new and whoever they elect to pass it on to, it will be in more than capable hands and I'm sure Pete already has a plan in place," said Peters about the decision to move on. "When I took over [here], they talked about leaving the jersey in a better place, and I think we are doing that. I think the culture here [in Lethbridge] is very strong."

Peters, 60, was originally hired by the Hurricanes on August 30, 2023. The Three Hills, AB, product spent two seasons with Lethbridge as head coach leading them to post-season berths in both years while amassing a regular season record of 75-49-10-2 collecting a .551-win percentage, ranking him fifth all-time in 'Canes history behind Parry Shockey (.653), Brent Kisio (.593), Bob Loucks (.583) and Lindsay Hoffard (.570).

The veteran coach led the Hurricanes to a 42-21-3-2 record during the 2024-2025 regular season finishing third in the Central Division, fourth in the Eastern Conference while finishing sixth overall in the entire WHL standings. Peters helped lead the 'Canes to the Eastern Conference Championship for the third time in the last nine playoffs, and first since 2018, before falling to the Medicine Hat Tigers in the third round.

"I'd like to thank the Board of Directors and Peter Anholt for giving me the opportunity to come up here and spend the last two years with the Hurricanes," said Peters. "It's been fantastic, and I've enjoyed every day, but it's time to look at some different challenges whether that's in private business or overseas. Or maybe just go back and put my feet up and enjoy time with my family."

Peters was named an Eastern Conference finalist for the Dunc McCallum Memorial Award as the WHL Coach of the Year in 2024-2025. He was the first 'Canes coach to be nominated for the award since Kisio was a finalist in 2015-2016. Under his tutelage, Lethbridge ended the last season as the fourth best defensive team in the WHL allowing just 2.89 goals per game while ending the year with the top ranked penalty kill (82.2%). The 'Canes also held the seventh best power play (25.2%) in the WHL during the regular season.

He previously coached the Spokane Chiefs to a 2008 WHL Championship and Memorial Cup title before embarking on a professional coaching career that spanned three seasons in the American Hockey League as head coach of the Rockford IceHogs, three seasons as an assistant coach of the Detroit Red Wings before stints as head coach of the Carolina Hurricanes and Calgary Flames. He also spent parts of two seasons coaching in the KHL.

Internationally, Peters has coached Canada at various levels including the U17 level with Canada Pacific in 2005 and the U18 level at the Hlinka Gretzky Cup in 2009. He served as an assistant coach for Canada at the Men's World Championships in 2015 before assuming the head coach position in 2016 and 2017; he helped capture the gold medal in 2015 and 2016 while earning a silver medal in 2017. Peters also helped lead Canada to the World Cup of Hockey Championship in Toronto in 2016 as an assistant coach.

"We are very proud of the work that Bill accomplished in his two seasons with the Hurricanes. Our players, our coaches and our entire organization got better with Bill here," said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. "The success we had on the ice speaks for itself going to the Conference Final this season and Bill being named as a finalist for the Coach of the Year. Bill was a key part of continuing to grow the positive culture that our organization has built and making sure it's a healthy environment for our players."

"We would like to thank Bill for his time and tireless commitment to our organization and wish him nothing but the best moving forward both personally and professionally," added Anholt.

Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from May 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.