Draft-Eligible Defenceman Pickford Sets Modern WHL Record, Tigers Take 3-1 Stranglehold in 2025 WHL Championship Series

May 15, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane, Wash. - The Ed Chynoweth Cup will be in the building on Friday night.

With a 5-2 win on Wednesday night, the Medicine Hat Tigers have taken a commanding 3-1 series lead against the Spokane Chiefs in the 2025 WHL Championship Series presented by Nutrien.

Bryce Pickford is happiest to take the win, but he also walked out of the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on Wednesday night with an impressive record to add to his resume.

The 2025 NHL Draft-eligible rearguard has scored in seven straight games, marking a modern WHL record for a playoff goal streak by a defenceman.

It was a hearty victory for a Tigers squad that entered the night missing some of its biggest stars.

Projected top 2026 NHL Draft pick Gavin McKenna missed a second consecutive game, while Columbus Blue Jackets prospect Cayden Lindstrom and standout rookie Shaeffer Gordon-Carroll were also late scratches.

The Tabbies defencemen, in particular, stepped up with alternate captain Pickford snagging two goals and an assist and Nashville Predators prospect Tanner Molendyk tallying three helpers.

For a fourth-straight game, the Tigers hit paydirt first, with Molendyk working behind the Spokane net. The McBride, B.C. product lofted the puck into the crease, where Ryder Ritchie was parked on the doorstep to swat a fluttering puck home just 31 seconds into the match.

The Minnesota Wild prospect's tally is the third-fastest goal to start a game in the 2025 WHL Playoffs.

But 2025 NHL Draft-eligible forward Assanali Sarkenov would change Spokane's fortunes just 17 seconds later.

The gritty winger tipped a shot from Colorado Avalanche prospect Saige Weinstein past Harrison Meneghin just 17 seconds later, bringing the fans to their feet and sparking the first Tarantella of the series.

But the goal-scoring seesaw tilted Medicine Hat's way in the second period after a slew of penalties.

Pickford restored the Tigers' lead as he picked a corner on an early powerplay, marking goals in seven straight games.

He added another seven minutes later with a powerplay blast from the top right circle that was destined for the top corner.

The pile-on continued two minutes later as rookie Markus Ruck, making his Championship Series debut, teed up his twin brother, Liam, for a tap-in as he sat unmarked at the back door of the Spokane net.

The Chiefs breathed some life into the building with a late powerplay marker of their own.

Alternate captain Shea Van Olm unloaded on a one-timer from the right faceoff dot, with linemates Andrew Cristall and Berkly Catton snagging the assists.

But Florida Panthers prospect Hunter St. Martin sent his team to the dressing room on a high as he stole the puck at his own blue line, wheeled down the wing, cut to the Spokane net and roofed the puck for a 5-2 lead.

St. Martin has at least one point in all four games of the WHL Championship Series.

Harrison Meneghin stopped 28 of 30 shots for his 13th win of the postseason.

Spokane will fight to extend the series in Game 5 on Friday, May 16, at 7:00 p.m. PST, while Medicine Hat aims to lift the Ed Chynoweth Cup for the first time since 2007.

TSN will carry the potential WHL season finale for viewers in Canada, while fans in the United States and around the world can stream the game on Victory+.







