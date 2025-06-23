Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2025 Preseason Schedule
June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Spokane Chiefs News Release
Spokane, Wash. - The Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs will play 5 preseason games, punctuated by a playoff rematch with the Portland Winterhawks at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on September 11th at 4 p.m., in advance of the 2025-26 WHL regular season.
Ticket sales information will be announced at a later date.
The Chiefs will also travel to two tournaments hosted by the Everett Silvertips and Tri-City Americans.
Everett's six-game preseason tournament at Angel of the Winds Arena is slated to run from Friday, September 5, through Sunday, September 7, featuring all six U.S. Division Clubs. Spokane Chiefs will play Seattle on September 5 and Portland on September 6, with both games at 2 p.m.
Tri-City's six-game preseason tournament at the Toyota Arena in Kennewick, Wash., is scheduled for Friday, September 12, through Sunday, September 14, featuring the host Americans, Portland Winterhawks, Penticton Vees, Seattle Thunderbirds, Chiefs, and Wenatchee Wild. Spokane Chiefs will play Seattle on September 12 at 3:30 p.m. and Tri-City on September 13 at 6 p.m.
The 2025-26 WHL Regular Season schedule will be released Tuesday, June 24.
The 2025 WHL Preseason schedule features 55 games spanning from Sunday, August 31, through Sunday, September 14, and includes a number of stops in communities outside of WHL Club markets, providing an opportunity for hockey fans in other areas of Western Canada to enjoy the thrill of WHL hockey.
Spokane Chiefs preseason schedule:
Seattle Spokane September 5 2 p.m. PT Everett, WA
Spokane Portland September 6 2 p.m. PT Everett, WA
Spokane Portland September 11 4 p.m. PT Spokane, WA
Seattle Spokane September 12 3:30 p.m. PT Kennewick, WA
Tri-City Spokane September 13 6 p.m. PT Kennewick, WA
Western Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2025
- Oil Kings Acquire Import Curran from Tri-City - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans acquire draft picks from Edmonton for Max Curran - Tri-City Americans
- Tigers Sign Craig to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Giants Forward Schmidt Listed as 1st Rounder on Several Draft Rankings - Vancouver Giants
- Americans name Jody Hull 17th Head Coach in franchise history - Tri-City Americans
- 2025 NHL Draft Profile: Ondřej Štěbeták - Portland Winterhawks
- Rockets Acquire First Overall Pick in 2025 CHL Import Draft from Moose Jaw - Kelowna Rockets
- Rockets Announce 2025-2026 Preseason Schedule - Kelowna Rockets
- Silvertips Unveil 2025 Preseason Schedule - Everett Silvertips
- Winterhawks Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Royals Announce 2025 Island Hockey Fest Pre-Season Games - Victoria Royals
- Oil Kings Announce Pre-Season Games Fueled by Federation of Alberta Gas Co-Ops - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Thunderbirds Pre-Season Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans announce 2025-26 pre-season schedule, pre-season tournament schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Blades Reveal 2025 Preseason Schedule - Saskatoon Blades
- Rebels Set Preseason Schedule - Red Deer Rebels
- Hurricanes Announce Pre-Season Schedule - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Five-Game 2025-26 Preseason Schedule - Wenatchee Wild
- Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2025 Preseason Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Announce 2025 Pre-Season Schedule - Regina Pats
- Western Hockey League Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - WHL
- Rebels Trade Steven Steranka to Moose Jaw - Red Deer Rebels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Spokane Chiefs Stories
- Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2025 Preseason Schedule
- Cristall, Catton Honored as CHL Announces 2024-25 All-Star Teams Presented by CCM
- Spokane Chiefs Give Back
- Chiefs' Captain Catton Named CHL Sportsman of the Year at 2025 CHL Awards in Toronto
- Penticton Vees Acquire Chiefs' Prospect Trevor Connelly as Part of WHL Expansion Draft