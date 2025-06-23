Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2025 Preseason Schedule

June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Spokane Chiefs News Release







Spokane, Wash. - The Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs will play 5 preseason games, punctuated by a playoff rematch with the Portland Winterhawks at the Spokane Veterans Memorial Arena on September 11th at 4 p.m., in advance of the 2025-26 WHL regular season.

Ticket sales information will be announced at a later date.

The Chiefs will also travel to two tournaments hosted by the Everett Silvertips and Tri-City Americans.

Everett's six-game preseason tournament at Angel of the Winds Arena is slated to run from Friday, September 5, through Sunday, September 7, featuring all six U.S. Division Clubs. Spokane Chiefs will play Seattle on September 5 and Portland on September 6, with both games at 2 p.m.

Tri-City's six-game preseason tournament at the Toyota Arena in Kennewick, Wash., is scheduled for Friday, September 12, through Sunday, September 14, featuring the host Americans, Portland Winterhawks, Penticton Vees, Seattle Thunderbirds, Chiefs, and Wenatchee Wild. Spokane Chiefs will play Seattle on September 12 at 3:30 p.m. and Tri-City on September 13 at 6 p.m.

The 2025-26 WHL Regular Season schedule will be released Tuesday, June 24.

The 2025 WHL Preseason schedule features 55 games spanning from Sunday, August 31, through Sunday, September 14, and includes a number of stops in communities outside of WHL Club markets, providing an opportunity for hockey fans in other areas of Western Canada to enjoy the thrill of WHL hockey.

Spokane Chiefs preseason schedule:

Seattle Spokane September 5 2 p.m. PT Everett, WA

Spokane Portland September 6 2 p.m. PT Everett, WA

Spokane Portland September 11 4 p.m. PT Spokane, WA

Seattle Spokane September 12 3:30 p.m. PT Kennewick, WA

Tri-City Spokane September 13 6 p.m. PT Kennewick, WA







