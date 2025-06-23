Rockets Announce 2025-2026 Preseason Schedule
June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Kelowna Rockets News Release
KELOWNA, BC - The Kelowna Rockets have announced their five-game schedule for the 2025 WHL preseason, which will include two home games, one away game, and two neutral-site matchups in Whitehorse, Yukon.
The Rockets will open their exhibition slate at Prospera Place on Wednesday, September 3, when they host the Penticton Vees. The preseason continues with a home-and-home set against the Kamloops Blazers, followed by two games against the Medicine Hat Tigers as part of the WHL's initiative to bring the game to Northern communities.
The full preseason schedule is as follows:
Date Opponent Location Time
Wed, Sept 3 vs. Penticton Prospera Place, Kelowna 7:05 PM
Fri, Sept 5 @ Kamloops Sandman Centre, Kamloops 7:00 PM
Sat, Sept 6 vs. Kamloops Prospera Place, Kelowna 6:05 PM
Fri, Sept 12 vs. Medicine Hat Whitehorse, Yukon Time TBD
Sat, Sept 13 vs. Medicine Hat Whitehorse, Yukon Time TBD
These games will provide fans their first look at the 2025-26 Rockets roster ahead of the regular season, as the team prepares to host the 2026 Memorial Cup in Kelowna.
Tickets for home preseason games will be available through Select Your Tickets in the coming weeks. Further details on the Whitehorse games, including start times and ticket availability, will be announced in partnership with the WHL.
