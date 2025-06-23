Pats Announce 2025 Pre-Season Schedule
June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Regina Pats News Release
Regina, Sask. - The Regina Pats Hockey Club in coloration with the Western Hockey League announced its 2025 pre-season schedule, Monday.
The Pats will play six WHL pre-season games in September, with one in a neutral site location, as the Pats will travel to Yorkton and take on the Prince Albert Raiders on September 12.
Amongst the six pre-season contests, two will be played at the Brandt Centre. The Pats will host the Brandon Wheat Kings on September 5, and the Moose Jaw Warriors on September 9. The Pats will begin their pre-season schedule with a rookie game against the Swift Current Broncos on the road on September 3. The Pats final pre-season tilt will take place on September 13 at the Art Hauser Centre against the Prince Albert Raiders.
REGINA PATS 2025 PRE-SEASON SCHEDULE
Wednesday, September 3 | at Swift Current - Innovation Plex | 7:00 p.m.
Friday, September 5 | vs. Brandon | Brandt Centre | 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 6 | at Brandon | Westoba Place | 6:00 p.m.
Tuesday, September 9 | vs. Moose Jaw | Brandt Centre | 7:00 p.m.
Friday, September 12 | vs. Prince Albert | Westland Arena - Yorkton, SK | 7:00 p.m.
Saturday, September 13 | at Prince Albert | Art Hauser Centre | 7:00 p.m.
* All times local.
The Pats have played pre-season contests in neutral site locations in three of their last four seasons, with this one in Yorkton making their fourth neutral site game during that time. Last season, the Pats took on the Moose Jaw Warriors at Affinity Place in Estevan and at the Southland Co-op Centre in Assiniboia.
"We're thrilled to bring Regina Pats hockey to Yorkton for our preseason matchup. It's a great opportunity to connect with fans beyond Regina and share the excitement of WHL hockey with a passionate community," said Regina Pats CEO Gordon Pritchard. "We're proud to play a role in growing the game across Saskatchewan and look forward to a fantastic atmosphere in Yorkton."
This year's neutral site game will be played at the Westland Arena. Located in the Gallagher Centre, with a seating capacity of 1425, the Westland Arena is home to the SJHL Yorkton Terriers, Yorkton Maulers, Yorkton Minor Hockey and Skate Yorkton.
