Hurricanes Announce Pre-Season Schedule

June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced their 2025 Pre-Season Schedule.

The Hurricanes will play a total of five exhibition games, including three at home and two on the road. Lethbridge will welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers and the Calgary Hitmen twice while visiting the Tigers and Red Deer Rebels. The full pre-season schedule is as follows:

Tuesday, September 2nd - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Wednesday, September 3rd - vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Saturday, September 6th - at Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (Co-op Place)

Friday, September 12th - at Red Deer Rebels - 7:00pm (Westerner Park Centrium)

Saturday, September 13th - vs. Calgary Hitmen - 6:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)

Pre-Season tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, August 6th at 10:00am and can be purchased at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. The Hurricanes will open their 2025 Training Camp on Thursday, August 28th with Rookie Camp before Main Camp opens on Saturday, August 30th. A full Training Camp schedule will be announced at a later date.

Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







