Hurricanes Announce Pre-Season Schedule
June 23, 2025 - Western Hockey League (WHL)
Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release
LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club, in conjunction with the Western Hockey League, have announced their 2025 Pre-Season Schedule.
The Hurricanes will play a total of five exhibition games, including three at home and two on the road. Lethbridge will welcome the Medicine Hat Tigers and the Calgary Hitmen twice while visiting the Tigers and Red Deer Rebels. The full pre-season schedule is as follows:
Tuesday, September 2nd - vs. Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)
Wednesday, September 3rd - vs. Calgary Hitmen - 7:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)
Saturday, September 6th - at Medicine Hat Tigers - 7:00pm (Co-op Place)
Friday, September 12th - at Red Deer Rebels - 7:00pm (Westerner Park Centrium)
Saturday, September 13th - vs. Calgary Hitmen - 6:00pm (VisitLethbridge.com Arena)
Pre-Season tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, August 6th at 10:00am and can be purchased at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. The Hurricanes will open their 2025 Training Camp on Thursday, August 28th with Rookie Camp before Main Camp opens on Saturday, August 30th. A full Training Camp schedule will be announced at a later date.
Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are now on sale with Loyalty Pricing available until July 2nd. Premium Season Tickets are also available for an additional $250 per seat. Season Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.
Western Hockey League Stories from June 23, 2025
- Oil Kings Acquire Import Curran from Tri-City - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Americans acquire draft picks from Edmonton for Max Curran - Tri-City Americans
- Tigers Sign Craig to WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement - Medicine Hat Tigers
- Giants Forward Schmidt Listed as 1st Rounder on Several Draft Rankings - Vancouver Giants
- Americans name Jody Hull 17th Head Coach in franchise history - Tri-City Americans
- 2025 NHL Draft Profile: Ondřej Štěbeták - Portland Winterhawks
- Rockets Acquire First Overall Pick in 2025 CHL Import Draft from Moose Jaw - Kelowna Rockets
- Rockets Announce 2025-2026 Preseason Schedule - Kelowna Rockets
- Silvertips Unveil 2025 Preseason Schedule - Everett Silvertips
- Winterhawks Announce 2025 Preseason Schedule - Portland Winterhawks
- Royals Announce 2025 Island Hockey Fest Pre-Season Games - Victoria Royals
- Oil Kings Announce Pre-Season Games Fueled by Federation of Alberta Gas Co-Ops - Edmonton Oil Kings
- Thunderbirds Pre-Season Schedule for 2025-26 Season - Seattle Thunderbirds
- Americans announce 2025-26 pre-season schedule, pre-season tournament schedule - Tri-City Americans
- Blades Reveal 2025 Preseason Schedule - Saskatoon Blades
- Rebels Set Preseason Schedule - Red Deer Rebels
- Hurricanes Announce Pre-Season Schedule - Lethbridge Hurricanes
- Wenatchee Wild Announce Five-Game 2025-26 Preseason Schedule - Wenatchee Wild
- Western Conference Champion Spokane Chiefs Announce Full 2025 Preseason Schedule - Spokane Chiefs
- Pats Announce 2025 Pre-Season Schedule - Regina Pats
- Western Hockey League Announces 2025 Preseason Schedule - WHL
- Rebels Trade Steven Steranka to Moose Jaw - Red Deer Rebels
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.