Wormald Commits to Nebraska-Omaha for 2026-2027 Season

LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club announced that 2005-born forward Logan Wormald has committed to Nebraska-Omaha (NCAA) for the 2026-2027 season following his Western Hockey League eligibility.

"I'm thrilled to be able to commit to Omaha for the 2026-2027 season. I've heard nothing but amazing things about Nebraska while the coaches and facilities are amazing and I 'm super excited to grow as a player and person while there," said Wormald on committing.

"They have built a great foundation, and I am super excited to be able to play a role in it." Wormald, 20, was originally drafted by the Hurricanes in the third round (45th overall) in the 2020 WHL Prospects Draft.

The Langley, BC, product appeared in 57 regular season games during the 2024-2025 season with the Hurricanes recording a career-high 70 points (30g-40a) along with 34 penalty minutes and a plus-34 rating. He set new career-highs in points, goals, assists and plus-minus last season finishing second on the team in goals and third in points. Wormald added 12 points (6g-6a) along with 10 penalty minutes in 16 playoff games helping the Hurricanes to the Eastern Conference Championship Series.

"I felt like it was important to come back to the WHL for my final season because of the relationship that the Hurricanes and I have built together over my time here, " added Wormald. "Peter (Anholt), Matt (Anholt) and Ryan (Aasman), along with all the past coaches and staff I 've had in Lethbridge have given me an opportunity with their organization and brought me up when I was 16; they showed me what it was like to be successful in not only hockey, but life as well. I can 't thank them enough for taking a chance on me and I couldn 't have been drafted by a better organization."

In his career with the 'Canes, Wormald has skated in 236 regular season games amassing 210 points (85g-125a) along with 142 penalty minutes and a plus-60 rating. The 5 '10, 158-pound forward has also collected 14 points (6g-8a) and 16 penalty minutes in 27 career post-season games. He sits tied for 23rd all-time in Hurricanes games played, 19th all-time in goals, 21st all-time in assists and 20th all-time in points. Wormald has been named the recipient of the Hurricanes Three Star Award (2024-25), co-winner of the Most Valuable Player (2024-25) and Rookie of the Year Award (2021-22). He has also served as an alternate captain for the past two seasons.

"Omaha and I built a super strong relationship with each other throughout the year, they have an amazing organization in Nebraska and the coaching staff are very excited about getting me into a Mavericks jersey. It meant a lot knowing the staff put so much effort into me throughout the year and that is why I have chosen Nebraska-Omaha, " Wormald said. "Being able to go the NCAA route after my WHL career is a great opportunity to continue to develop in hockey while getting a great education at the same time."

Wormald will return to the Hurricanes for his final year of WHL eligibility this fall.

