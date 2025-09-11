Duell, Olsen Sign with Hurricanes

Published on September 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Lethbridge Hurricanes News Release







LETHBRIDGE, AB - The Lethbridge Hurricanes Hockey Club have announced they have signed 2006-born forward Kade Duell and 2006-born defenceman Carson Olsen to Western Hockey League Scholarship and Development Agreements.

Duell, 19, was undrafted in the WHL Prospects Draft. The Taber, AB, product spent the last three seasons with the Okotoks Oilers of the British Columbia Hockey League / Alberta Junior Hockey League. In 2024-2025, he recorded 40 points (21g-19a) along with 20 penalty minutes in 52 games with the Oilers. Duell added two assists in four post-season games. In his Junior-A career, he appeared in 114 regular season games amassing 91 points (36g-55a) along with 48 penalty minutes.

Prior to his time with Okotoks, the 5 '8, 152-pound forward spent the 2022-2023 season with the SAHA U18 Prep team totalling 46 points (13g-33a) and 24 penalty minutes in 30 regular season games. Duell also spent time with the Lethbridge Hurricanes U18 AAA team (2021-2022) and parts of two seasons with the Lethbridge Golden Hawks U15 AAA team (2019-2021). He has recorded three points (2g-1a) in two pre-season games with the Hurricanes.

Olsen, 19, was also undrafted in the WHL Prospects Draft. The Warman, SK, product split his 2024-2025 season with the Salmon Arm Silverbacks and Spruce Grove Saints in the BCHL where he collected 10 points (2g-8a) along with 37 penalty minutes in 48 regular season games. In 2023-2024, he was named the Saskatchewan Junior Hockey League 's Rookie of the Year after amassing 30 points (10g-20a) with 52 penalty minutes in 51 games with the Battlefords North Stars. He added four assists in eight playoff games that year.

The 6 '0, 171-pound right-shot defenceman is committed to UMass-Lowell of the NCAA following his junior career. Olsen spent the 2022-2023 season with the Prince Albert Mintos of the SMAAAHL where he tallied 20 points (5g-15a) along with 20 penalty minutes in 43 regular season games. He has skated in three pre-season games with the Hurricanes collecting one assist.

"Both Kade and Carsen have played extremely well through training camp and the pre-season and we felt they have played their way into earning a spot on our team, " said Hurricanes General Manager Peter Anholt. "It's a unique environment we are in and being able to sign these players will help our young group this season with their experience and leadership at lower levels."

Duell and Olsen join Luke Cozens and Nathan Maloney as the four 19-year-old players on the Hurricanes roster.

Lethbridge will continue the 2025 ENMAX Pre-Season schedule on Friday when they visit the Red Deer Rebels at 7:00pm at Marchant Crane Centirum. The Hurricanes will conclude the exhibition schedule on Saturday when they welcome the Calgary Hitmen at 6:00pm at the VisitLethbridge.com Arena. Tickets for the home pre-season game can be purchased for $10.00 by visiting the VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca.

Season Tickets for the 2025-2026 regular season are still available for purchase while Single Game Tickets for the new season will go on sale on Friday, September 12th at 10:00am. Tickets can be purchased by visiting the Yates Memorial Theatre and VisitLethbridge.com Arena Ticket Centre, by calling 403-329-SEAT (7328) or online at www.visitlethbridgearena.ca. Catch up on all the latest on the Lethbridge Hurricanes by visiting the team's website at www.lethbridgehurricanes.com, and/or follow on Twitter @WHLHurricanes.







Western Hockey League Stories from September 11, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.