T-Birds Take on NHL Rookie Camps

Published on September 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

KENT, Wash. - Eight Seattle Thunderbirds have been named to attend rookie camps across the NHL.

Closest to the nest is T-Birds Captain, and the Vancouver Canucks first round pick Braeden Cootes.

Cootes was drafted 15th overall by Vancouver in NHL draft last June.

Fellow 2025 draftee Radim Mrtka, who will be joining T-Birds goaltender Scott Ratzlaff in Buffalo for rookie camp this year.

The rookie blueliner made his mark with the T-Birds this season. His exceptional play made it a no brainer for Buffalo to select him when he was available with the 9th overall pick.

Finally, The T-Birds enforcer Ashton Cumby will be attending the Chicago Blackhawks rookie camp and prospects showcase. Cumby, after a breakout season, was the final T-Bird to hear his name called in the NHL draft. Being selected in the 6th round, 162nd overall.

Five more Birds earned NHL rookie camp invites as well. Coster Dunn with the newly named Utah Mammoth, Kaleb Hartmann with the Winnipeg Jets, Brayden Holberton with the Minnesota Wild, and lastly, Hyde Davidson with the Edmonton Oilers. The T-Birds are league leaders in NHL Rookie Camp invites.

From all of us within the Thunderbirds organization, we wish our players the best of luck, as they soar their way to roster spots in the NHL.







