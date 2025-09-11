Royals Acquire Ashton Brown from the Regina Pats
Published on September 11, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that they have acquired 2007-born forward Ashton Brown from the Regina Pats in exchange for a seventh-round pick in the 2029 draft.
Brown, who hails from Sherwood Park, Alberta, has appeared in 108 games in the Western Hockey League over the course of two seasons, splitting that time with the Wenatchee Wild and the Regina Pats. In those seasons he scored seven goals and 12 assists for 19 points. Brown was originally selected in the fourth round of the 2022 WHL Draft by the Winnipeg ICE.
"Ashton brings speed and depth to our lineup" said Royals General Manager Jake Heisinger. "We welcome Ashton and his family to Victoria".
The seventh-round pick going to Regina was originally owned by Brandon and was acquired by the Royals alongside Ethan Eskit.
