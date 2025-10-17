Royals Acquire Jake Pilon from the Kelowna Rockets
Published on October 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)
Victoria Royals News Release
Victoria, B.C. - The Victoria Royals announced today that they have acquired 2006-born goaltender Jake Pilon from the Kelowna Rockets in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2029 draft.
Pilon, who hails from Calgary, Alberta, was originally a 2021 eigth-round selection of the Edmonton Oil Kings. He has appeared in 63 games in the Western Hockey League over 2 seasons with the Rockets. Over that time, he has recorded a .877 save percentage and a 4.24 goals against average. After being listed by NHL Central Scouting's Mid-Term 2025 NHL Draft rankings, Pilon attended the San Jose Sharks 2025 Development Camp in early July.
Pilon is expected to join the team for Saturday night's Country Fest game against the Medicine Hat Tigers. Tickets are available at victoriaroyals.com
Single Game Tickets for the Royals games can be purchased:
Online at https://chl.ca/whl-royals/single-game-tickets/
Or by calling the Victoria Royals at 250-419-6906
