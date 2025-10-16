Warriors Fall in Third Period to Blazers

Published on October 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Moose Jaw Warriors News Release







MOOSE JAW, Sask. - The Moose Jaw Warriors fell to the Kamloops Blazers after the Blazers strung together a five-goal third period.

In the first period, the Warriors got off to a successful start, killing off a penalty to number 21, Aiden Ziprick. Following their penalty kill, the Warriors found themself on the man-advantage and were able to capitalize on the opportunity with a goal off the stick of Gage Nagel.

The Warriors were able to hold off the Blazers to keep themselves up by one heading into the first intermission.

Early in the second period, rookie phenomenon and WHL-leading scorer, JP Hurlbert, found himself with a breakaway, but was robbed of his chance by Warriors' goaltender Matthew Hutchison.

Aiden Ziprick added to the Warriors' lead with his second goal of the season. 35 seconds later, Landen McFadden was able to capitalize on a rebound opportunity to put the Warriors ahead by three. Nolan Paquette added to the total to make three goals scored in less than 90 seconds.

Just past the five-minute mark of the frame, Casey Brown drew a holding call to put the Warriors back on the man-advantage. The Warriors were unable to capitalize on the chance. The Blazers were able to get themselves on the scoreboard with a goal off the stick of Josh Evaschesen to bring themselves within three.

The Warriors were back on the man-advantage with just over four minutes to play. Aiden Ziprick scored his second goal of the night to continue the Warriors' commanding lead.

The Blazers were awarded their second power play opportunity of the game following a holding call to Aiden Ziprick. The Blazers were able to capitalize on the chance and added their second goal of the evening.

Kamloops continued their pressure late in the period, but the Warriors were able to hold on to their three-goal lead.

In the third period, Kamloops was able to bring the deficit to two goals. The Warriors were awarded the first man-advantage of the frame, just over four minutes into the period. The Warriors pushed, but Kamloops goaltender Logan Edmonstone held on.

The Warriors had a second opportunity on the man advantage following a goaltender interference call to the Blazers. Just over a minute into the penalty, Captain Lynden Lakovic was called for, and the teams played four-on-four. The Blazers were able to capitalize on their turn on the man-advantage to draw within one with just under twelve minutes to play.

The Blazers added another goal to put themselves ahead. After Matthew Hutchison was pulled late in the period for the extra attacker, the Blazers found the back of the net again, and the Warriors were defeated 7 - 5.

The Warriors hit the road on Friday for their first trip to Saskatoon of the regular season before returning to Temple Gardens Centre on Saturday night for the second half of the home-and-home series with the Blades.







