Hawks Third-Period Comeback Bid Falls Short in Edmonton

Published on October 16, 2025 under Western Hockey League (WHL)

Portland Winterhawks News Release







Jordan Duguay struck twice in front of his hometown crowd as a Portland third-period comeback push fell short Wednesday night in Edmonton.

Game #9: Portland (3) vs. Edmonton (6)

SOG: POR (32) - EDM (34)

PP: POR (1/5) - EDM (1/5)

Saves: Štěbeták (27) - Snell (29)

SCORING:

EDM - Poul Anderson (4) from Max Curan

EDM - Kayden Stroeder (1) from Ethan MacKenzie and Parker Alcos

EDM - Lukas Sawchyn (4) from Miroslav Holinka and Ethan MacKenzie

EDM - Joe Iginla (5) from Kayden Stroeder and Blake Fiddler (power play)

POR - Jordan Duguay (4) from Nathan Free and Alex Weiermair (power play)

POR - Alex Weiermair (3) from Alessandro Domenichelli and Ryan Miller

POR - Jordan Duguay (5) from Max Pšenička (short handed)

EDM - Landon Hanson (1) from Max Curan and Dylan Dean

EDM - Lukas Sawchyn (5)

GAME SUMMARY:

Edmonton jumped out to an early lead, scoring three times in the opening period and adding a fourth just before the second intermission. Despite trailing 4-0, the Hawks did not go quietly.

Portland's pushback began early in the third, when the hometown kid Jordan Duguay buried a power-play goal off a silky backhand pass from Nathan Free, giving the Hawks life just 1:45 seconds into the final 20 minutes. Moments later, Alessandro Domenichelli notched his first WHL point with a no-look feed from below the goal line to Alex Weiermair, who converted on the backhand to cut the deficit to 4-2.

Duguay then struck again, this time shorthanded, as he danced through three Edmonton defenders and wired a shot past the glove of Snell to pull Portland within one. The Edmonton native now has nine points (5G, 4A) on the season, and sits tied for the team lead with Weiermair and captain Ryan Miller.

The comeback bid came to an end late in the third, as the Oil Kings capitalized with two late goals to seal the 6-3 result.

UP NEXT:

The Portland Winterhawks wrap up the central swing with one last stop in Alberta as they face the Red Deer Rebels at the Marchant Crane Centrium on Friday, October 17th with puck drop set for 6:00 p.m. PST.

